Fitness coach shares how she ate to achieve fat loss transformation in 12 weeks: ‘Ate calories instead of drinking it’

Fat loss requires a lot of effort that is not limited to workouts and caloric deficit diets. It also includes learning how your body works, what nutrition it needs, and how you can alter nutrition as per your needs. In a post shared on Instagram by Aimie Geary, the fitness and weight loss coach shared her 12-week fat loss transformation and changes she made to what she consumed to achieve the goals. During her fat loss journey, the fitness coach avoided drinking her calories and instead preferred eating them.

Also Read | Fitness coach says walking 10,000 steps is the most underrated way to burn fat: ‘You don’t need to train for hours’

Fat loss transformation in 12 weeks

Aimie shared the post with the caption, “Here’s exactly how I maximised my progress and transformed in just 12 weeks and how YOU can too.” The fitness coach shared the simple tweaks she made to her nutrition to optimise her calorie intake and maximise her progress. Here are the 4 changes she made:

1. Switching to knife and fork meal

Per Aimie, instead of eating sandwiches and bagels, she switched to rice, potatoes and pasta. She said that though she loved bread, such quick lunch options didn't take long to eat and would leave her wanting more, often being accompanied by a snack or two. When she switched to knife-and-fork meals, she took longer to eat. It was much more filling for the same or fewer calories, making it a smart switch.

2. 30 gm protein in every meal

The fitness coach confessed that she focused on having 30 gm of protein at least in every meal. “Protein takes longer to break down, so it keeps you fuller for longer. So, having 30 gm of protein (lean sources as much as possible) in breakfast as well as both lunch and dinner reduced my need to snack through the day,” she explained.

This helped Aimie to remain within her deficit goals and maximise progress. “3 high protein balanced meals and 2 snacks was a good structure for me to follow,” she added.

Also Read | Fitness coach says women should stop doing 9 things to lose lower belly fat: ‘Focusing only on cardio and never…’

3. Bulking meals with vegetables or salads

According to the fitness coach, she preferred bulking meals with vegetables or salads as it is a very smart and nutritious way to make a meal bigger, filling your stomach more for very few extra calories. “My favourites are the like cous cous salad, gnocchi dishes packed with veggies, pasta salads/pasta sauces packed with veggies, and rice bowls/loaded potato bowls packed with salad/veggies,” she added.

4. Minimised liquid calories

The fitness coach explained that she avoided drinking calories and preferred to eat them when dieting to maximise her intake. Additionally, consuming sugar-free drinks meant less calorie intake from liquids, leaving more appetite and calorie intake to be done from food.

Lastly, the fitness coach stressed that for all this to work and to lose fat, one must be in a caloric deficit. Therefore, before implementing these tips, one should start a calorie-deficit diet to maximise the results.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.