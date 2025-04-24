Have only 10 minutes to work out in the day? Fitness coach shares an easy routine

When laziness takes over and we stop putting in effort to invest even 10 minutes of the day in working out, it can affect our mobility and strength. Sometimes, all we need to do is train the brain in doing basic stretches for just 10 minutes of the day. In most cases, the body gets adjusted to the sense of movement and wants to keep going on. Also read | Fitness coach shares 5 things to do immediately after waking up to drop belly fat faster: ‘Drink 16 oz of water’ Know these exercises that can help in building muscle strength, mobility and flexibility. (Pexels)

Fitness coach Julia Montgomery, on April 6, shared a reel demonstrating 7 exercises that can help in building muscle strength, mobility and flexibility. “Do this every morning and I almost promise you’ll become a workout person,” she wrote.

Here’s what her 10-minute workout routine looks like:

Outside to inside high knee steps - 20 repetitions

Benefits: This routine helps in improving core strength, boosting endurance of the lower body and enhancing muscle coordination. It also helps in improving cardiovascular strength.

Crabby side steps - 20 repetitions

Benefits: Crabby side steps is an important routine for building coordination, strength and flexibility. It helps in strengthening the glutes, hamstrings, quads, and core muscles. Also read | 5 incredible health benefits of exercising in the morning: Weight management to mental clarity

Forward lunge twists - 20 repetitions

Benefits: Forward lunge twist is another routine targeting lower body strength and mobility. Focused on core and leg strength, it also helps in engaging the core muscles, improving mobility and boosting the balance of the body.

Backwards reaching lunges - 20 repetitions

Benefits: Backwards reaching lunges put less stress on the knees than lunges. This routine helps in enhancing lower body strength and mobility.

Inchworms - 10 repetitions

Benefits: An important warm-up routine, inchworms help in improving flexibility in the hamstrings and core muscles. It also targets upper body and boosts overall strength.

Cheerleader kicks - 20 repetitions

Benefits: Cheerleader kicks target legs, hips, and core and help in improving flexibility, balance and strength. Also read | This morning, try these 5 exercises to feel happy and healthy

Shoulder openers - 20 repetitions

Benefits: This is also a warm-up routine that helps in increasing range of motion, reducing tension and pain, and improving mobility.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.