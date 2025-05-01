Menu Explore
AA22 x A6: Allu Arjun says he is hopeful his next with Atlee will be a ‘visual spectacle’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
May 01, 2025 09:11 PM IST

Allu Arjun's next with Atlee will be for a sci-fi film which is tentatively titled AA22xA6. Here's what the actor said about the project.

Allu Arjun fans were in for an update on his next film as the star spoke about his next on Thursday. Allu Arjun is set to collaborate with Tamil director Atlee for a magnum opus, tentatively titled #AA22xA6. Speaking with News9 at an event, Allu Arjun said why he said yes to the film and talked about his hope with how the film is going to turn out. (Also read: AA22 x A6: Allu Arjun teams up with Atlee for an ‘unbelievable story’. Watch special announcement)

Allu Arjun talked about his upcoming film with Atlee.
Allu Arjun talked about his upcoming film with Atlee.

What Allu Arjun said about his next

During the interaction, when Allu Arjun was asked about working with Atlee for the new film, he said, “Yes, it's my twenty-second film, it's with Atlee garu who directed Jawaan and many other superhit films in the South. So, we have come together. I really liked the idea that he told me and I like his aspirations and I felt we were like minds in many levels. We hope to bring a very new visual spectacle film to Indian Cinema. It will be a very International representation film with total Indian sensibilities.”

The project is expected to go on floors later this year, with further details about the cast, crew, and release schedule to be announced soon.

On Chiranjeevi being his biggest inspiration

The actor also opened up about his greatest inspiration as an actor. He said, “My uncle, who is Megastar Chiranjeevi, is also a friend to me and he is one of my greatest inspirations, and the person who probably had one of the biggest impacts on me... When you have so many stars like this in the family, it humbles you in many ways, and it's also very, very helpful when you have a support system in your family.”

Allu was last seen in Pushpa 2 The Rule, which was a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / AA22 x A6: Allu Arjun says he is hopeful his next with Atlee will be a ‘visual spectacle’
