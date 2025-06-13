Only Shah Rukh Khan can attend wedding parties in a T-shirt and beanie: Actor turns up to celebrate trainer's marriage

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a rare appearance at the wedding reception of his longtime personal trainer, Prashant Sawant, in Mumbai on Thursday night. And he ditched his usual umbrella shield from cameras, and instead flaunted his salt-and-pepper beard. Also read: Ed Sheeran drops new song Sapphire with desi beats, Arijit Singh vocals. All Shah Rukh Khan fans care about is his cameo At the moment, Shah Rukh is busy working on his next film, King.

Shah Rukh attends Prashant Sawant’s reception

On Thursday, Shah Rukh arrived at the wedding reception venue in Mumbai with his manager Pooja Dadlani, triggering a frenzy of excitement among photographers, who erupted in cheers as his car pulled up.

This time, Shah Rukh turned heads by ditching his umbrella shield as he stepped out of his vehicle. He was spotted arriving in his luxury vehicle with security guards.

Although Shah Rukh didn't stop to pose for photos and swiftly entered the venue, photographers were happy that he was not behind an umbrella, a thing which has become common with his appearances lately.

For the outing, Shah Rukh opted for a relaxed look, pairing blue denim with a sleek black T-shirt and topping it off with a stylish black beanie cap. He sported a salt-and-pepper beard. Shah Rukh seemed to be hiding his hairdo for his next film, King, with the black beanie.

Other stars who attended the wedding reception included names such as Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Sunny Singh.

Shah Rukh's upcoming film

At the moment, Shah Rukh is busy working on his next film, King, in which he will seen alongside his daughter Suhana. King was supposed to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh earlier. However, Siddharth Anand later took over as the director. So far, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma are reportedly part of the film. Most recently, Shah Rukh was also seen in a cameo in Ed Sheeran’s new song Sapphire.