Ed Sheeran drops new song Sapphire with desi beats, Arijit Singh vocals. All Shah Rukh Khan fans care about is his cameo

Looks like Ed Sheeran took a leaf out of bestie Taylor Swift’s playbook when it comes to his new song, Sapphire. The English singer-songwriter has been dropping breadcrumbs about the song since he visited India multiple times since last year. Featuring Arijit Singh’s vocals, the number also features a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, which got fans excited. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan sings hook line of Sapphire with Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh spends time with singer on a barge. See post) Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh featured in Ed Sheeran's new video Sapphire.

Ed Sheeran’s new song Sapphire

Ed finally dropped the 3-minute video for Sapphire, a song he has been teasing for a while now. Shot guerrilla-style during his trips to India, some of the visuals in the video are featured on his social media, including videos of him taking auto rickshaw rides or interacting with fans. The famous video of Arijit driving Ed on his scooter also features in the video, as does a selfie of Ed and Shah Rukh singing the lyrics of Sapphire. Ed has been teasing the desi beats and the line – cham cham sitaare warghi – for a while now. In a recent post about the song, Ed wrote “love that guy” while referring to Shah Rukh and called Arijit “the final jigsaw piece” of his song. He also teased that a full Punjabi version of the song with Arijit will be out soon.

Shah Rukh Khan fans overjoyed with his cameo

Fans were thrilled to see Shah Rukh in the video, even if for a few seconds. One fan commented on YouTube, “Is no one gonna talk about SRK peek (heart emoji).” Another wrote, “He is a cutie pie, he should have had more screen time.” Another called the song iconic, writing, “This is iconic on so many levels. Having Arijit Singh AND Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the same video like whatttttt.” Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were also thrilled, with one writing, “Shah Rukh Khan, Ed Sheeran, and Arijit Singh in a single video, I'm already in heaven.” Another posted a clip of his cameo, writing, “Shah Rukh Khan making an honorary appearance in Sapphire by Ed Sheeran.”