Shah Rukh Khan sings hook line of Sapphire with Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh spends time with singer on a barge. See post

Singer Ed Sheeran has teased his recent meeting with actor Shah Rukh Khan and singer Arijit Singh during his India visit. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ed Sheeran, who is gearing up for the release of his track Sapphire, also shared videos as he sang and played musical instruments. He also visited the sets of Baahubali and "flipped out" seeing it. (Also Read | Ed Sheeran sings desi lyrics as he takes an auto ride; fans want an Aadhaar card for ‘Edwinder’. Watch) Ed Sheeran shared a post featuring both Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh.

Shah Rukh Khan sings hook line of Sapphire with Ed Sheeran

In one of the brief clips, Shah Rukh can be seen popping up from behind Ed and singing the hook line of the Sapphire song. In a picture, he and Arijit Singh stood on a barge as they enjoyed the view while the latter sipped on coffee.

Ed shares more pics, videos from India visit

The post also showed Ed singing in Hindi, getting a Punjabi tattoo, and playing traditional Indian instruments. He was also seen recording a video as college students performed a dance number on the track. He later also posed for a picture with them.

Ed talks about his activities during visit

Sharing the post, Ed captioned it, "Sapphire dumpington. 1. On ze fun bus, 2. These guys were some of the best musicians I’ve ever had the pleasure of recording with, 3. Me and @arijitsingh having a coffee on a barge, 4. Permanent ink so you know the love is real,

5. They see me rolling, 6. @iamsrk, love that guy so much, 7. I learned bouzouki as a kid thinking it was an Irish instrument. Turns out all cultures use it, 8. Flash mob dance in the cafe, 9. Boy better know, CEO, shuhyuhmuh, 10. I watched bahubali in the cinema so flipped out seeing the set, 11. I love making music in India."

About Ed's India visit

Ed has been to Indian several times and whenever he comes, he makes sure to spend quality time with his friends from Indian film and music industry. Earlier this year, Ed brought his record-breaking --= / x Tour to Delhi-NCR after riveting performances in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Shillong.