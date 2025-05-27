Ed Sheeran sings desi lyrics as he takes an auto ride; fans want an Aadhaar card for ‘Edwinder’. Watch

Singer Ed Sheeran has dropped a new video that got his desi fans all excited. He shared a video of himself taking an auto ride in Mumbai while singing his new song, Sapphire. While the auto ride didn’t surprise fans, the Punjabi lyrics sure did. (Also Read: Ed Sheeran reveals he made it to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding guest list) Ed Sheeran posted a video of him taking an auto ride in Mumbai.

Ed Sheeran teases Sapphire song

In the video, Ed looks pumped as he rides around the city in an auto while high-fiving people he meets along the way and singing his new song. “Riding around the streets of India missing high fives. Sapphire out June 5th, 8:30am ET / 1.30pm BST / 6pm IST,” he captioned the video. A preview of the song plays as he sings along while soaking in the sun. Ed had been teasing the new album, particularly this song, for a while now.

Fans were thrilled with the desi lyrics in the video. One fan commented, “I’m SOOOO excited for Sapphire.” Another wrote, “This is gonna be THE SONG of the Year.” Then there were the Indian fans leaving comments like, “Cham cham chamke Sitaare Wargi (sobbing emojis) i just can’t,” and “Cham Cham chamke SITARE VARGEE!!!” One fan hilariously wrote, “Someone please give him Aadhaar card already.” Another gave him a new name, “Edwinder!! Let’s go!!!”

Desi hints in new Ed Sheeran album

Earlier this month, Ed teased his new album on Instagram, writing, “Play was an album that was made as a direct response to the darkest period of my life. Coming out of all of that, I just wanted to create joy and technicolour, and explore cultures in the countries I was touring.”

He added, “I made this record all over the world, finished it in Goa, India, and had some of the most fun, explorative creative days of my life. It’s a real rollercoaster of emotions from start to finish, it encapsulates everything that I love about music, and the fun in it, but also where I am in life as a human, a partner, a father.”