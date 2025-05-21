Ed Sheeran reveals he made it to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding guest list

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran recently shared that he has made the guest list for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's upcoming wedding. When asked if he had received an invite, Sheeran said, "Mm-hmm." He then confirmed that Benny, with whom he has collaborated on several songs, attended his intimate wedding to wife Cherry Seaborn in 2018, reported People. (Also Read: Benny Blanco reveals ‘nervous’ Selena Gomez’s reaction to their first memorable kiss; ‘I was so disgusting and…’) Ed Sheeran made it to the guest list of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding.

Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco's wedding

Last month, Benny shared an update on wedding planning, "We haven't figured out anything in our wedding yet," he said while appearing alongside his fiancée on the 30 April episode of the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast, as per the outlet.

"The only thing I've said straight up, as a part of the food, is that I want [Jewish cook and food writer] Jake [Cohen] to do the challah," the music producer continued. "That's all I care about. He makes the best challah I've ever had."

Earlier, Selena shared that the couple will be skipping a popular wedding tradition -- the first dance. Benny noted that it's because the Only Murders in the Building star is "shy," reported the publication.

However, Selena noted that she would be open to doing a "a special dance" with her maternal grandfather to allow him to experience being a part of wedding events that he missed out on when her mom got married, reported People.

Their love story

Selena and Benny have both shared their perspectives on their first date. While they did not initially expect to develop feelings for each other, they eventually realised their connection.

Benny, 37, said that he felt comfortable and excited around Selena, 32, and he knew she was the one when they started hanging out more. He described his experience with her, and said, "Every day I was with her, I was so excited for what was going to happen, yet so at ease with everything... I was like, 'Wow, I really truly met my soulmate."

The couple got engaged in December 2024 after months of casual dating and eventually went public with their relationship.