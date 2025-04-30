Benny Blanco reveals ‘nervous’ Selena Gomez’s reaction to their first memorable kiss; ‘I was so disgusting and…’

Music producer Benny Blanco disclosed reaction of Selena Gomez during their first kiss, stating that she felt so “nervous”. Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez (Photos: Instagram/selenagomez, taylorswift)

Appearing with Gomez for an episode of Jessie and Lennie Ware's podcast, “Table Manners,” Benny said, “We were just sitting in the living room on the couch and we were playing [the card game] 'We're Not Really Strangers.'”

According to him, Gomez positioned herself directly on his chest and snapped a picture while reading a thing which said, “Take a selfie with the person next to you.”

He further mentioned that he knew he simply needed to kiss his future fiancée at that very moment.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are kissing each other.(Selena Gomez/Instagram)

Was Gomez ‘allergic’ to Blanco?

As soon as he kissed her, Gomez developed a rash on her face and her heart began to beat rapidly, Blanco, 37, said.

In response to Lennie's question about if Gomez was “allergic” to Blanco, he joked, "She was, yeah. I was so disgusting and repulsive.”

The singer, 32, instantly intervened to say that she hadn't “liked anyone in a very long time,” which was the reason she was frightened.

Stating that some kisses are just "for fun", she stressed but it's entirely a different feeling when "you feel something behind a kiss" “And I’d been alone for about five years, with the exception of a few s–tty dates here and there, but never felt that way. And I was a little embarrassed.”

The couple didn't begin dating until June 2023, after having been acquaintances for years. They confirmed their relationship on social media six months later.

Blanco proposed her with a gorgeous marquise diamond exactly a year after making their love public, referencing the words of their 2015 hit song “Good For You,” one of their first musical collaborations.

Blanco prepared the incredibly unique and unusual piece—a marquise center stone set in a cathedral setting with an immense brilliant-cut eternity band for Gomez. For the ring, he collaborated with the jewelry designers Katherine Theofilos Claster and Stephanie Theofilos, who created Abril Barret.