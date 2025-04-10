Benny Blanco celebrates 37th birthday with surprise school prom for Selena Gomez

American musician Benny Blanco’s entire idea behind celebrating his 37th birthday was to surprise his fiancée singer-actor Selena Gomez with something she never had the chance to experience—a prom night. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got engaged in December last year(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Determined to make it a special occasion, the music producer threw a prom-themed party, solely so Selena could finally enjoy the prom of her dreams. “Selena had never been to a prom before,” Benny revealed on The Jennifer Hudson Show recently. “So, I thought I’d throw us a prom for my birthday,” he added.

Selena, who has previously shared that she was home schooled due to her early acting career, was initially unsure of how to approach the occasion. Fortunately, Benny had some experience to fall back on. “I actually got invited when I was younger. I got invited twice to prom. One time I went with a friend and then one time I went with a girlfriend,” he shared.

But this time, with Selena by his side, felt extra special. “But my favourite prom was with my partner,” he gushed. “She didn’t even know. She was like, ‘What am I supposed to wear? What am I supposed to do?’ It was like she was really going to prom. I got her a little corsage,” he added.

The couple got engaged in December 2024, and shared their joyous news on social media. The Instagram post featured a close-up of Selena’s stunning engagement ring. She had first confirmed her relationship with Benny in December 2023 by engaging with fan account posts on Instagram that featured the two of them together.

Last month, the couple marked another milestone by releasing their first collaborative album, titled I Said I Love You First. According to a press release, the album offers fans a unique window into their relationship, chronicling “their entire story — before they met, falling in love and looking to what the future holds.”