Ed Sheeran gets a tattoo in Punjabi, sings ‘cham cham chamke sitare warghi’ in new album, Play. Watch

Taking his love for India a step further, Ed has even gotten a tattoo in Punjabi, showcasing his deep appreciation for the culture.

Ed goes desi

On Friday, Ed dropped a teaser of his upcoming album on his Instagram. In the teaser, Ed is seen singing the line “cham cham chamke sitare warghi”, hinting at a new track with strong Indian influences.

The singer has also dropped a heartfelt single titled Old Phone. In the announcement video, fans get a glimpse of his trip to India, jamming on the tabla and sitar, and embracing desi sounds for his upcoming album.

The video montage shows snippets from his India trip, from enjoying an auto ride, travelling by bus, and getting a new tattoo in Punjabi on his shin. He also shared that he finished the album when he was in Goa.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ed wrote, “Play was an album that was made as a direct response to the darkest period of my life. Coming out of all of that, I just wanted to create joy and technicolour, and explore cultures in the countries I was touring”.

“I made this record all over the world, finished it in Goa, India, and had some of the most fun, explorative creative days of my life. It’s a real rollercoaster of emotions from start to finish, it encapsulates everything that I love about music, and the fun in it, but also where I am in life as a human, a partner, a father,” he added.

Ed wants the album campaign to be fun and playful.

“So that’s why we are building pubs for folk jams, doing gigs on open-top buses and singing in pink cowboy hats on bars. The older I get the more I just want to enjoy things, and savour the moments that are mad and chaotic. You can preorder Play now, many, many more playful things to come before it’s out. Old Phone also out today, go listen,” he concluded.

Ed Sheeran in India

Ed Sheeran was in India for his Mathematics Tour to India. He began the tour in Pune on January 30, and went on to perform in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Shillong.

His India tour was marked by fun moments. During his Chennai concert, Ed was joined on stage by legendary composer AR Rahman. The two performed a rendition of the classic song Urvashi. In Bengaluru, he played cricket with IPL team Rajasthan Royals' stars Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande. Ed Sheeran also went on a scooter ride with singer Arijit Singh, and gave some pink shirts to the local kids' football team in Shillong. He also enjoyed rides in autos and e-rickshaws.