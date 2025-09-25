Diljit Dosanjh bags Best Actor nod at 2025 International Emmy Awards, Amar Singh Chamkila nominated for Best TV Movie

Diljit Dosanjh has created history again! The actor-singer's performance in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila has garnered him a Best Actor nomination in the International Emmy Awards 2025. The biopic drama also bagged a nomination in the TV Movie/Mini-series category. Amar Singh Chamkila was based on the real-life story of the Punjabi singer.

Diljit bags International Emmy nomination

The nominations were announced on September 25 on the official International Emmys website.

Amar Singh Chamkila is based on the real-life story of the Punjabi singer and his wife, who were assassinated at a young age. Diljit Dosanjh played the character of Chamkila, whereas Parineeti Chopra played his singer-wife Amarjot. It was released on Netflix last year on April 12.

The other nominees on the list were David Mitchell, Oriol Pla and Diego Vasquez. Diljit reacted to the announcement on his Instagram Stories and said that this recognition has occured due to director Imtiaz Ali and the support of Netflix India.

About Amar Singh Chamkila

Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films produced the film. AR Rahman composed the music of the film. Upon release, the film received widespread critical acclaim, with special recognition for Diljit's performance.

Diljit had previously admitted that he was apprehensive about taking the role. Talking about Amar Singh Chamkila at a Netflix event, he had said, “When I learnt Bollywood is making a film on Chamkila, I wondered what they would make. I made it, I made a film called Jodi, I didn’t get the rights for it, so I turned it fictional. I thought they wouldn’t be able to make it. When the pandemic hit and Jodi wasn’t released, I got a call from Imtiaz sir. I thought I was getting sued but he wanted to cast me in his film instead.”

The 2025 International Emmy Awards will take place on November 24, 2025 in New York City.