Allu Arjun shares sweet birthday wish, cosy vacation pics with his ‘cutie’ Sneha Reddy

Actor Allu Arjun took to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to wish his ‘cutie’ wife Allu Sneha Reddy on 29 September. The actor posted a sweet birthday wish for her, apart from cosy pictures from their vacation to make her day special. (Also Read: Who is Hokuto Konishi? Japanese-British breakdancer working with Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone in Atlee film) Allu Arjun posted pictures with wife Sneha Reddy, wishing her on her birthday.

Allu Arjun twins with wife Sneha on her birthday

Arjun posted two pictures on his social media of himself and Sneha posing for touristy pictures while twinning in matching monochrome outfits. The couple is all smiles as they pose for pictures in black jackets, sunglasses, tee-shirts and pants.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Cutie (black heart emoji).” Lakshmi Manchu commented, “Happpppy birthday love,” under the pictures. Numerous fans also wished her a happy birthday.

Sneha also re-shared the wishes that Arjun sent her from his private Instagram account, Bunny Boy Private. He posted one monochrome picture of Sneha dressed in a suit on his Instagram stories, calling her a ‘cutie’. He also posted a picture of her caught in a candid moment while talking on the phone.

Allu Arjun's birthday wishes for Sneha Reddy on his private Instagram.

Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on 6 March 2011. They have two children: son Ayaan and daughter Arha. Arha made her debut in Tollywood with the 2023 film Shaakunthalam, which had Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan as the leads. She played Prince Bharata.

Recent work

After the 2020 Trivikram Srinivas hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Arjun starred in Sukumar’s 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film’s sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, was released in theatres in 2024. Pushpa 2 is the second-highest-grossing Telugu film and one of the highest-grossing Indian films, only beaten by Dangal and Baahubali 2.

He is now shooting for a yet-to-be-titled project directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. Deepika Padukone plays the lead in what is touted as a sci-fi film.