Sukumar confirms Pushpa 3 The Rampage with Allu Arjun after winning 5 big awards for Pushpa 2 The Rule at SIIMA 2025

The Pushpa team won five big awards at the SIIMA held in Dubai on Saturday for Pushpa 2: The Rule. Director Sukumar, lead actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, and producer Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers attended the show. After winning the awards, Sukumar confirmed that the third part of the film, Pushpa 3: The Rampage, will definitely be made. Allu Arjun plays the titular coolie-turned-smuggler called Pushpa Raj in both Pushpa films.

Sukumar confirms Pushpa 3: The Rampage

After the Pushpa team took to the stage, the hosts jokingly asked them, “Party ledha Pushpa? (Is there no party, Pushpa?)” referring to Fahadh Faasil’s character Bhanwar Singh Shekawat’s famous dialogue from the film. They then asked Sukumar to confirm if Pushpa 3 would get made or if it would be canned. Sukumar looked at the producer and Arjun, and after they gave him the nod, he said, “Obviously, Pushpa 3 undi. (Obviously, we’re making Pushpa 3),” making the hosts and the audience cheer.

At the SIIMA, Arjun won Best Actor, Rashmika won Best Actress, Sukumar won Best Director, Devi won Best Music Composer, and Shankar Babu Kandukuri won Best Playback Singer (Male) for Peelings. Sharing the news, Arjun wrote on social media, “Thank you, SIIMA, for the constant love & recognition. Winning 3 back-to-back SIIMA Awards is truly a humbling moment. Congratulations to all the winners & nominees. This credit goes to my Director @aryasukku garu for making this happen, my artists, my technicians, my producers and the entire crew of Pushpa. And I dedicate these awards to my fans...for the unwavering love & support. Humbled.”

About the Pushpa films

When Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021, it collected ₹350 crore worldwide despite the pandemic and became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. It repeated the magic in 2024 when Pushpa 2: The Rule made ₹1871 crore worldwide and became the highest-grossing Indian film of that year too.

Pushpa 2 is the highest-grosser in Telugu and is only beaten by Dangal when it comes to Indian cinema in general. Pushpa sees Arjun play a coolie-turned-red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj, who thirsts for power as a way to gain legitimacy and respect from his estranged family and society.

Pushpa 2: The Rule ended with a cliffhanger, announcing Pushpa 3: The Rampage, but many remained sceptical about its production. Sukumar has a film with Ram Charan lined up, while Arjun is shooting a sci-fi film with Atlee and Deepika Padukone.

On Balakrishna’s Aha show Unstoppable with NBK before Pushpa 2’s release, Arjun had mentioned that he wanted to do other work before getting back to Pushpa, which took five years of his life. Fans believe that because footage from the promotional video Where is Pushpa was not included in Pushpa 2, it explores the story of Pushpa 3.