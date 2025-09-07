SIIMA 2025 full list of winners: The Goat Life, Amaran win big; Sai Pallavi, Prithviraj Sukumaran win acting honours

Celebrities across the Tamil and Malayalam film industries were honoured at the South Indian International Movie Awards 2025 (SIIMA) in Dubai on Saturday. While Amaran, Maharaja and Lubber Pandhu won big in the Tamil section, The Goat Life and ARM bagged the big prizes in the Malayalam section. SIIMA 2025 list of winners: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sai Pallavi won for Goat Life and Amaran, respectively.

Veteran actor Sivakumar was honoured with a Special Award - The Exemplary Achievement Award "for his unparalleled contribution to cinema." Actor Trisha was also honoured for 25 years of "incredible work in South Indian Cinema."

SIIMA 2025 winners (Tamil)

Best Film: Amaran

Best Director: Rajkumar Periasamy (Amaran)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Sai Pallavi (Amaran)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Anurag Kashyap (Maharaja)

Best Actor in a Comedy Role: Bala Saravanan (Lubber Pandhu)

Best Director Critics' Choice: Nithilan Saminathan (Maharaja)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) - Critics' Choice: Karthi (Meiyazhagan)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) - Critics' Choice: Dushara (Raayan)

Special Rising Star: Harish Kalyan (Lubber Pandhu)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Kalaiyarasan (Vaazhai)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Abhirami (Maharaja)

Special Award - Fresh Face: Sanjana Krishnamoorthy (Lubber Pandhu)

Best Debutant Director: Tamizharasan Pachamuthu (Lubber Pandhu)

Best Debutant Actor (Male): Vijay Kanishka (Hit List)

Best Debutant Actor (Female): Sri Gouri Priya (Lover)

Best Music Director: GV Prakash Kumar (Amaran)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Haricharan for Hey Minnale (Amaran)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Sinduri for Minikki Minikki (Thangalaan)

Best Lyric Writer: Umadevi Kuppan for Poraen Naa Poraen

Best Cinematographer: Ch Sai (Amaran)

SIIMA 2025 winners (Malayalam)

Best Film: Manjummel Boys

Best Director: Blessy (Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Prithviraj Sukumaran (Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Urvashi (Ullozhukku)

Best Actor in a Comedy Role: Shyam Mohan (Premalu)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Jagadeesh (Marco)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) - Critics' Choice: Unni Mukundan

Best Debutant Director: Joju George (Pani)

Best Debutant Actor (Male): KR Gokul (The Goat Life)

Best Debutant Actress: Neha Nazneen (Qalb)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Vijayaraghavan (Kishkindha Kaandam)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Akhila Bhargavan (Premalu)

Best Cinematographer: Shehnad Jalal (Bramayugam, Ullozhukku)

Best Lyric Writer: Suhail Koya (Premalu)

Best Music Director: Dhibu Ninan Thomas (ARM)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for Angu Vaana Konilu (ARM)

Best Playback Singer (Male): K. S. Harisankar for Kiliye (ARM)

On Saturday, SIIMA honoured talents in the Telugu and Kannada film industries in acting, music, and technical categories. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna won the top acting honours. Other films that won awards in several categories include Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD and Gowri (Kannada).