Amaran producers modify scene that led to 1.1 crore legal battle

The makers of Amaran have addressed the recent controversy that emerged after the release of the film. Last month, an engineering student from Chennai, VV Vaageesan, had sent a legal notice to the producers of Amaran after having received incessant calls from actor Sai Pallavi’s fans. A scene in Sivakarthikeyan-Sai Pallavi-starrer showcased a phone number, which in reality, belonged to him. Now, the makers of Amaran have blurred the phone number in the scene. (Also read: Student sues Amaran team for ₹1.1 crore after endless calls from Sai Pallavi fans; here's what happened) Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi play Major Mukund and Indhu Rebecca Varghese in Amaran.

Amaran makers modify scene

The scene occurs during a scene in the song Hey Minnale. In the scene, Sai Pallavi's character Indu throws a chit at Mukund, in which she writes her phone number. The phone number has been blurred in the film which is streaming in Netflix, and in the music video, which is in YouTube.

More details

After the film was released on October 31, the engineering student was celebrating Diwali with his family when numerous calls started pouring in, asking to speak to Sai. While he was initially unaware of the reason, he realised his mobile number was shown in the film after the volume of the calls increased.

He demanded ₹1.1 crore in compensation for “untold hardships and mental agony”. The number is linked to everything from his Aadhar to bank statements, making it difficult to change. He had asked for his number to be removed from the film immediately.

Amaran is an adaptation of Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book series India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes. It narrates the life story of Major Mukund, who died during a counterterrorism operation and was awarded an Ashoka Chakra posthumously. Amaran has grossed more than ₹300 crore at the box office.