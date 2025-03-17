Timelines of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 3 and upcoming films with Atlee and Trivikram revealed

Tollywood star Allu Arjun is taking his own sweet time to announce his upcoming films. And while there are a few directors he said yes to before Sukumar’s Pushpa franchise took off as it did, his fans are curious to know what he’ll be doing next. Producer Ravi Shankar spoke about the actor’s upcoming films while promoting Robinhood. (Also Read: Inside Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's 14th wedding anniversary with kids, cakes and flowers. See pics) Allu Arjun's last film Pushpa 2: The Rule broke records as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.

Allu Arjun’s upcoming films after Pushpa 2

Producer Ravi was asked if there are plans to make Pushpa 3: The Rampage, as it was set up at the end of Pushpa 2: The Rule. He answered, “We will definitely make Pushpa 3.”

He then revealed that Arjun will shoot for films helmed by Atlee and Trivikram Srinivas, stating, “Allu Arjun is now busy with a film by Atlee. After that he’ll do another film with Trivikram Srinivas. It’ll take him at least two years to complete both these films.”

Ravi acknowledged that Sukumar, too, will be busy in the meantime, as he has a film with Ram Charan lined up after this. “Sukumar is also doing a film with Ram Charan. It’ll also take him two years to complete that and write for Pushpa 3. So, it’ll definitely begin in two and a half years, and we will aim to release it in three and a half years by 2028; we won’t take too long this time,” said the producer.

Before the Pushpa films broke records and took up five years, Arjun had also said yes to films by Venu Sriram and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, given that Sandeep is busy with Prabhas-starrer Spirit, it remains to be seen if they’ll team up soon.

The Pushpa films

After 2018’s Naa Peru Surya, Arjun’s career was facing a slump when he had a comeback with the 2020 family comedy Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Since he began working with Sukumar that year, the actor starred in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise and the 2024 film Pushpa 2: The Rule.

While both films received positive responses from the audience, there was criticism that they took too long to make. Arjun also spoke on an episode of Unstoppable with NBK, hosted by Balakrishna, about how he would like to work on other projects and make films quicker now.