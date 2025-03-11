Prabhas' horror-comedy The Raja Saab will not be released in the summer for this reason

According to sources, Director Maruthi’s horror-comedy, the Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab, will not be released on time. While the director and the production house, People Media Factory, remain mum, a source from the film’s unit confirmed to Hindustan Times that the film will not hit screens on April 10 as initially planned. (Also Read: Malavika Mohanan reveals she almost starred in this Prabhas film before The Raja Saab) Prabhas in a still from the horror comedy film The Raja Saab.

Why is the The Raja Saab release delayed?

There has been no news about the film’s release, but there was buzz that Prabhas’ ankle injury was causing some delay. He has also been busy with his film with Hanu Raghavapudi, which is rumoured to be titled Fauji. A source from the film’s team told HT, “Yes, it is true that The Raja Saab will not be released as planned on April 10. However, it’s not due to Prabhas’ health or other commitments.”

The source explained further, “Maruthi’s film is VFX heavy, and he wants it to look seamless so the audience can have a fun experience. It has not yet been finalised when the film will be released, but there are still some good spots available throughout the year when it can be released. But a new date will only be announced once they make good headway on post-production.”

The Raja Saab shooting delays

The Raja Saab has faced considerable delays since it went into production in 2022. It took a while to shoot the film, even after the COVID-19 pandemic, but in December last year, the film’s team claimed to have wrapped up 80% of the shoot. “The Raja Saab shooting is progressing rapidly with continuous day and night schedules. Nearly 80% of the shoot has been completed, and post-production work is in full swing,” they said in a statement.

When there was speculation about the teaser releasing for Christmas or New Year, they busted those rumours, too. However, updates about the film have been few and far between, making fans eager to know more. Now it looks like the film will not be released as planned for summer, and the makers plan to put out a statement once they decide when to release the film, state sources.

Apart from Prabhas, The Raja Saab also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar in lead roles. Thaman S is composing the film’s music.