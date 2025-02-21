Malavika Mohanan reveals she almost starred in this Prabhas film before The Raja Saab

Actor Malavika Mohanan is all set to debut in Telugu with Maruthi’s Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab. In an interview with India Today, she revealed that while it was her first time working with Prabhas, they were supposed to work on another film together, too, but it didn’t pan out. (Also Read: Vishnu Manchu reveals Prabhas, Mohanlal charged this amount for their cameos in Kannappa) Malavika Mohanan will debut in Telugu with the horror comedy The Raja Saab.

Malavika Mohanan was approached for another Prabhas film

Malavika was asked if she had ever been approached for a Prabhas film, and she revealed that she was supposed to star in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

She said, “There were conversations that happened for Salaar (2023). Discussions took place, but they didn’t really end up going anywhere eventually. And I was disappointed because it’s not every day that such conversations even come your way. And then, funnily enough, The Raja Saab came to me a few months later.”

Malavika also said that in The Raja Saab, she has some ‘really cool scenes’ and a character who is ‘there throughout’. She said, “Everything just seemed to fall into place in the right way, and I always wanted to work with Prabhas. I am the biggest Baahubali fan.”

Malavika Mohanan on her Telugu debut

Talking to Hindustan Times last year about her Telugu debut, she said, “The Raja Saab has the makings of a rom-com but also a horror comedy. I was waiting for the right film to enter the Telugu film industry with, so to get one in which my character has a lot to do is a boon. The film is an out-and-out entertainer, and we’re halfway through shooting it.”

She also added, “Prabhas has fed me quite a bit…a lot. (laughs) Everyone who works with him can vouch for his generosity. And he tends to send a lot of food. It’s not like he’ll send biryani and raita or a chicken curry…it’ll be 10-12 large utensils with enough food to feed a village. But it’s also the most delicious food I’ve had.”

Apart from The Raja Saab, Prabhas will soon star in Fauji and play a cameo in Kannappa. Last seen in Yudhra, Malavika will also star in the Tamil film Sardar 2.