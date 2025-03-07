Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Inside Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's 14th wedding anniversary with kids, cakes and flowers. See pics

ByAnanya Das
Mar 07, 2025 11:14 AM IST

In a few photos, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy celebrated their anniversary by cutting a cake together.

Actor Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy clocked their 14th wedding anniversary on Thursday. Several pictures from their intimate celebrations emerged on social media platforms. Sneha also gave a brief glimpse of the celebrations. (Also Read | Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy makes 1st post of their ‘December moments’ after his bail in Pushpa 2 stampede case)

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got married in 2011.
Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got married in 2011.

Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy celebrate wedding anniversary

In a few photos, Arjun and Sneha celebrated their anniversary by cutting a cake together. In the picture, the couple smiled while they stood next to each other, looking at the cake. A few cupcakes were also seen next to the cake.

Sneha re-shared a picture posted by a fan which showed the couple's wedding anniversary cake. It rested on a table next to a vase filled with red roses. She posted another photo featuring herself, Arjun and their children--son Ayaan and daughter Arha. Sneha and Arha cut the cake as Arjun and Ayaa looked at it.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are parents to two kids.
Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are parents to two kids.

More about their anniversary

Sneha shared it with the note, “Happy anniversary to us (nazar amulet and pink heart emojis).” For the special day, Arjun was seen in a white sweater and denims. Sneha opted for a blue and white top and trousers.

Arjun's team, too, wished the couple on X (formerly Twitter). "Wishing a very Happy Wedding Anniversary to the beautiful couple @alluarjun & #AlluSnehaReddy! (Flaming heart) May your journey together always be filled with love and happiness! (Revolving hearts emoji)," read the caption Arjun married Sneha in Hyderabad on March 6, 2011. They welcomed Ayaan in 2014 and Arha in 2016.

Arjun's last film

Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, which released in theatres on December 5 last year. It surpassed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the highest-grossing Indian film ever.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil as Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively. Arjun reprised his role as Pushpa Raj. He will also be seen in Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On