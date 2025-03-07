Inside Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's 14th wedding anniversary with kids, cakes and flowers. See pics

Actor Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy clocked their 14th wedding anniversary on Thursday. Several pictures from their intimate celebrations emerged on social media platforms. Sneha also gave a brief glimpse of the celebrations. (Also Read | Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy makes 1st post of their ‘December moments’ after his bail in Pushpa 2 stampede case) Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got married in 2011.

Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy celebrate wedding anniversary

In a few photos, Arjun and Sneha celebrated their anniversary by cutting a cake together. In the picture, the couple smiled while they stood next to each other, looking at the cake. A few cupcakes were also seen next to the cake.

Sneha re-shared a picture posted by a fan which showed the couple's wedding anniversary cake. It rested on a table next to a vase filled with red roses. She posted another photo featuring herself, Arjun and their children--son Ayaan and daughter Arha. Sneha and Arha cut the cake as Arjun and Ayaa looked at it.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are parents to two kids.

More about their anniversary

Sneha shared it with the note, “Happy anniversary to us (nazar amulet and pink heart emojis).” For the special day, Arjun was seen in a white sweater and denims. Sneha opted for a blue and white top and trousers.

Arjun's team, too, wished the couple on X (formerly Twitter). "Wishing a very Happy Wedding Anniversary to the beautiful couple @alluarjun & #AlluSnehaReddy! (Flaming heart) May your journey together always be filled with love and happiness! (Revolving hearts emoji)," read the caption Arjun married Sneha in Hyderabad on March 6, 2011. They welcomed Ayaan in 2014 and Arha in 2016.

Arjun's last film

Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, which released in theatres on December 5 last year. It surpassed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the highest-grossing Indian film ever.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil as Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively. Arjun reprised his role as Pushpa Raj. He will also be seen in Pushpa 3: The Rampage.