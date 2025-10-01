Allu Sirish announces engagement to Nayanika on birth anniversary of grandfather: ‘It means everything to us’

Allu Sirish, the younger brother of Allu Arjun, has announced his engagement to Nayanika on Wednesday (October 1). The announcement is special for the actor as it marks the birth anniversary of his grandfather, the legendary actor and comedian Allu Ramalingaiah. Allu Sirish has announced his engagement to Nayanika.

Allu Sirish's note

Allu Sirish shared a picture of him holding Nayanika's hand in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower visible in the distance. The note read, “Today on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart- my engagement to Nayanika.”

He added, “My grandmother, who recently passed away, always wished to see me married. Though she isn't here with us, I know she is blessing us from above as we begin this journey together. It means everything to us that our families have embraced our love and with such joy.”

Allu Sirish has been private about his personal life and details about his relationship.

The actor had shared an emotional tribute after the death of his grandmother a few months ago. It read, "My dear ‘nanamma’, Shri Kanaka Ratnam passed away peacefully on 30th August morning early hours. Her farewell was in the midst of all her children, grandchildren and great grand children mourning her loss.

My fondest memories of her would be the secret pocket money she gave which my parents weren't aware of, protecting me from my Father’s anger and applying ubtan powder on me after playing outdoors in summer, hoping to de-tan me. I am happy we spent quality time with her, in her last days. She will always be remembered fondly as a lot of her traits and genes have passed down in all of us. Will miss her a lot!"

On the work front, Allu Sirish was last seen in Buddy (2024), an action-comedy-fantasy movie. Meanwhile, his brother, Allu Arjun delivered a blockbuster with Pushpa 2: The Rise.