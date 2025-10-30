Allu Sirish's outdoor engagement with Nayanika ruined due to Cyclone Montha: ‘Gods have other plans’

Actor Allu Sirish and Nayanika planned for a romantic outdoor engagement in Hyderabad on October 31 but it looks like nature had other plans. He took to his Instagram stories to share a glimpse of the venue being drenched in rain due to Cyclone Montha and shared how the engagement plans were ruined. Allu Sirish announced earlier this month that he will be getting engaged to Nayanika soon.

Allu Sirish, Nayanika’s outdoor engagement affected by Cyclone Montha

Sirish posted a picture on his Instagram stories of a courtyard swathed in greenery with a glass canopy. Workers seem to be trying to set up the venue with chairs and other decor, only for everything to be drenched by the rain. The grass too looks muddy and drenched due to the heavy rain.

Posting the picture, Sirish wrote, “Planned for an outdoor winter engagement. But the Weather Gods have other plans!” His post made it seem like they are now planning to shift the engagement to an indoor venue

Allu Sirish shared a glimpse of his engagement venue drenched in rain on his Instagram stories.

According to ANI, Endowments and Forest Minister Konda Surekha on Thursday said that heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Montha has resulted in severe flooding in Telangana, affecting colonies and roads.

When Allu Sirish went Insta-official with Nayanika

For the unversed, Sirish announced on October 1 that he is getting engaged to Nayanika on October 31. Posting a picture of them holding hands in Paris, he wrote, “Today on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart- my engagement to Nayanika.”

He added, “My grandmother, who recently passed away, always wished to see me married. Though she isn't here with us, I know she is blessing us from above as we begin this journey together. It means everything to us that our families have embraced our love and with such joy.” Sirish has not revealed Nayanika’s face yet, and his family has also posted pictures on social media after cropping her out.

Sirish was last seen in the 2024 film Buddy and has yet to announce his upcoming projects.