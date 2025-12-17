Here’s what Akshaye Khanna is upto after the success of Dhurandhar: A havan at his Alibaug home

Riding high on the success of Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna has done what he does best, step away from the limelight. The actor, who is earning praise for his role in the Aditya Dhar directorial, is currently keeping a low profile, spending time at his home in Alibaug. Akshaye Khanna was last seen in Dhurandhar.

Akshaye Khanna spends time in Alibaug

Recently, a priest named Shivam Mhatre shared a video on Instagram offering a glimpse of Akshaye performing a Vastu Shanti hawan at his home in Alibaug.

In the clip, Akshaye is seen participating in the rituals alongside three priests. He is dressed casually in a white shirt paired with blue denim.

Sharing the pictures on his Instagram account, Shivam Mhatre wrote, “I had the good fortune of performing a traditional and devotional puja at actor Akshay Khanna’s residence. His calm nature, simplicity, and positive energy made the experience truly special.”

“When it comes to class in acting, Akshay Khanna stands apart. Through his powerful and impactful role in the historical film Chhaava, he once again captured the audience’s attention. This was followed by his sharp and intense character in Dhurandhar, his restrained yet highly compelling performance in Drishyam 2, and his serious, realistic role in Section 375 — each film reflecting a new height in his acting journey. With carefully chosen roles, meaningful cinema, and mature performances, Akshay Khanna continues to hold a unique and respected place in the hearts of audiences,” he added.

The video, shared by the priest who conducted the puja, has caught everyone’s attention ever since it surfaced online. One social media user wrote, “My man is chilling after delivering 2 500+ crs blockbusters in a single year”, with another sharing, “Bro acted in two of the biggest Hindi films of the time & went on Alibag to chill.”

“He seems content,” one wrote. Another comment read, “I aspire to be like this man. Not performative, not attention hungry, content and man has quiet confidence that shows in his aura. Does his job with perfection and disappears. No overactive pr or anything. Loveee him!”

“Aww cutiee putiee is chillinggg he deserves to rest,” one gushed.

Akshaye Khanna gets plaudits

Akshaye's performance in Dhurandhar and the actor’s impromptu dance to the Arabic track FA9LA have been winning the internet, with people from the industry also coming forward to laud his performance.

Written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, in the film, while Akshaye plays Rehman Dakait, the leader of the Baloch gang.

The film tells the story of how Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer, infiltrates Rehman Dakait’s gang to relay sensitive information to India. Dhurandhar opened to a mixed response upon its release and has collected over ₹400 crore at the box office in India till now.