Fri, Dec 19, 2025
Where Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar stands among India's top 10 highest grossing films after crossing 700 crore worldwide

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Dec 19, 2025 02:54 pm IST

Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh has done well in two weeks, but where does it stand among highest-grossers of India? 

Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5 and has grossed over 700 crore worldwide in its two weeks of release. The film has steadily climbed up the charts and beaten films like Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and Salman Khan’s Sultan. But where does the film stand among the highest-grossing films of all time in India? (Also Read: Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh overtakes Rajinikanth's highest grosser in 2 weeks)

Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has done well in two weeks since its release.

The top 10 highest-grossing films of India

Dhurandhar has to earn at least 200 crore more to gain a spot in the top 10 highest-grossing films in India. The spots are currently held by Dangal, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Jawan, Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD, Bhajrangi Bhaijaan and Animal, with the films grossing between 2070 crore and 915 crore. Dhurandhar has collected over 200 crore per week so far, and its performance in the next week will determine its spot in the top 10.

Movie nameWorldwide box office
Dangal 2070.3 crore
Pushpa 2: The Rule 1871 crore
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion 1788.06 crore
RRR 1230 crore
KGF Chapter 2 1215 crore
Jawan 1160 crore
Pathaan 1055 crore
Kalki 2898 AD 1042.25 crore
Bhajrangi Bhaijaan 922.17 crore
Animal 915 crore

Dhurandhar stands at #16 in 2 weeks

Dhurandhar currently stands in the 16th spot with a collection of 710.50 crore in two weeks. It has surpassed films like 2.0, Gadar 2, Salaar, and Sultan to claim the spot. Secret Superstar, Stree 2, Kantara Chapter 1, Chhaava, and PK take the spots ahead of it with a collection ranging between 912 crore and 792 crore. With the festive season coming up and the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash this Friday, it remains to be seen how much Dhurandhar accumulates in its lifetime.

Movie nameWorldwide box office
Secret Superstar 912.75 crore
Stree 2 857.15 crore
Kantara: Chapter 1 852.28 crore
Chhaava 807.91 crore
PK 792 crore
Dhurandhar 710.50 crore & counting
2.0 691 crore
Gadar 2 686 crore
Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire 617.75 crore
Sultan 607.84 crore

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. Jio Studios, led by Jyoti Deshpande, and B62 Studios, headed by Lokesh Dhar, have also produced the film. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in lead roles.

The first film tells the story of a man named Hamza Ali Mazari, who is later revealed to be Jaskirat Singh Rangi, sent to Lyari in Pakistan to infiltrate a Baloch gang. Ranveer plays Hamza while Akshaye plays Rehman Dakait, leader of the gang. A sequel to the film is scheduled for release in theatres on March 19, 2026.

