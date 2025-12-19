Where Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar stands among India's top 10 highest grossing films after crossing ₹700 crore worldwide
Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh has done well in two weeks, but where does it stand among highest-grossers of India?
Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5 and has grossed over ₹700 crore worldwide in its two weeks of release. The film has steadily climbed up the charts and beaten films like Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and Salman Khan’s Sultan. But where does the film stand among the highest-grossing films of all time in India? (Also Read: Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh overtakes Rajinikanth's highest grosser in 2 weeks)
The top 10 highest-grossing films of India
Dhurandhar has to earn at least ₹200 crore more to gain a spot in the top 10 highest-grossing films in India. The spots are currently held by Dangal, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Jawan, Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD, Bhajrangi Bhaijaan and Animal, with the films grossing between ₹2070 crore and ₹915 crore. Dhurandhar has collected over ₹200 crore per week so far, and its performance in the next week will determine its spot in the top 10.
|Movie name
|Worldwide box office
|Dangal
|₹2070.3 crore
|Pushpa 2: The Rule
|₹1871 crore
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
|₹1788.06 crore
|RRR
|₹1230 crore
|KGF Chapter 2
|₹1215 crore
|Jawan
|₹1160 crore
|Pathaan
|₹1055 crore
|Kalki 2898 AD
|₹1042.25 crore
|Bhajrangi Bhaijaan
|₹922.17 crore
|Animal
|₹915 crore
Dhurandhar stands at #16 in 2 weeks
Dhurandhar currently stands in the 16th spot with a collection of ₹710.50 crore in two weeks. It has surpassed films like 2.0, Gadar 2, Salaar, and Sultan to claim the spot. Secret Superstar, Stree 2, Kantara Chapter 1, Chhaava, and PK take the spots ahead of it with a collection ranging between ₹912 crore and ₹792 crore. With the festive season coming up and the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash this Friday, it remains to be seen how much Dhurandhar accumulates in its lifetime.
|Movie name
|Worldwide box office
|Secret Superstar
|₹912.75 crore
|Stree 2
|₹857.15 crore
|Kantara: Chapter 1
|₹852.28 crore
|Chhaava
|₹807.91 crore
|PK
|₹792 crore
|Dhurandhar
|₹710.50 crore & counting
|2.0
|₹691 crore
|Gadar 2
|₹686 crore
|Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire
|₹617.75 crore
|Sultan
|₹607.84 crore
About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar is written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. Jio Studios, led by Jyoti Deshpande, and B62 Studios, headed by Lokesh Dhar, have also produced the film. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in lead roles.
The first film tells the story of a man named Hamza Ali Mazari, who is later revealed to be Jaskirat Singh Rangi, sent to Lyari in Pakistan to infiltrate a Baloch gang. Ranveer plays Hamza while Akshaye plays Rehman Dakait, leader of the gang. A sequel to the film is scheduled for release in theatres on March 19, 2026.
