Is Dhurandhar the biggest hit of 2025? Has Ranveer Singh's 600 crore hit beaten Chhaava, Kantara Chapter 1 | Analysis

Dhurandhar has taken the country by storm. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has registered record collections in its second week so far, setting a new record each day with unprecedented hold at the ticket window. This has enabled the film to cross the ₹600 crore barrier in just 11 days, and avoid any major drops in earnings even on weekdays. But has it been enough to make it the year’s biggest hit in India? We analyse: Dhurandhar: Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait in the movie.

Dhurandhar box office collection

After ending week one with a worldwide gross of ₹319 crore, Dhurandhar found a new lease of life in its second weekend, galloping past the ₹400-crore and ₹500-crore marks with ease. At the end of 12 days, the film has earned ₹639 crore gross worldwide, making it the third-highest-grossing Indian film of the year. The two films ahead of it are the other big blockbusters of 2025: Kantara Chapter One ( ₹851 crore) and Chhaava ( ₹808 crore).

Has Dhurandhar beaten Chhaava and Kantara Chapter One

In terms of profitability, Dhurandhar has done well already. Its net earnings stand at nearly ₹500 crore. Reports state that the landing cost for the first part of the film is close to ₹140 crore, which means that it has earned a profit of 250-260% already.

However, both Chhaava and Kantara Chapter One are currently ahead of Dhurandhar in this metric. Chhaava had estimated net earnings of ₹650 crore on a ₹125 crore budget, a profit of 420%, while Kantara Chapter One netted ₹680 crore on a ₹150 crore budget (350% profit). Dhurandhar would need net earnings of over ₹725 crore, corresponding to a worldwide gross of over ₹950 crore, to beat Chhaava. Trade pundits estimate that the film could go beyond that mark and even touch the ₹1000 crore mark. If that happens, it will become the biggest hit of the year among major releases.

The one film Dhurandhar can never beat

But you will notice that Dhurandhar can only become the biggest hit among ‘major’ releases. That is because the tag of the most profitable Indian film of 2025 has already been taken by a little-heralded Gujarati blockbuster. Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayte was made on a ₹50 lakh budget, and grossed a staggering ₹111 crore. Its net earnings are over ₹85 crore, which gives it an almost unbelievable profit of 17000%. Just how high is it, you ask? So high that Dhurandhar would need to earn ₹24000 crore (more than Titanic and Avatar 2) to outdo it.

About Dhurandhar

A spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles.