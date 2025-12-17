Dhurandhar is #3 film in the world: Ranveer Singh-starrer beat Wicked For Good, Predator Badlands after $25M weekend

Dhurandhar started on a promising note at the global box office. In its opening weekend, the film earned just over $17 million ( ₹158 crore), and it looked set for a good run at the box office. Then, Monday arrived, and the film refused to slow down. In its second weekend, the Ranveer Singh-starrer increased its collection numbers from week one, setting new records in Bollywood box office history. This enabled the film to beat international blockbusters at the global box office. Dhurandhar box office collections touched $25 million in its second weekend, the third-highest in the world.

Dhurandhar international box office collection

By the end of its first week, Dhurandhar had earned ₹319 crore gross worldwide. This included earnings of $7.8 million from the international market. In its second weekend (Dec 12-14), Dhurandhar added ₹225 crore gross worldwide (around $25 million), including a solid $5.85 million overseas. This took its worldwide haul to ₹544 crore after 10 days. Since then, the film has added ₹95 crore more. Its worldwide collection now stands at ₹639 crore ($71 million), including $16 million overseas.

Dhurandhar beats Wicked For Good

In its second weekend, Dhurandhar added $25 million worldwide, which made it the third-highest-grossing film in the world, behind only Zootopia 2 and Five Nights at Freddys 2, both of which collected over $30 million, as per Box Office Mojo. However, Dhurandhar was able to out-earn Wicked: For Good, the beloved sequel that earned just over $13 million worldwide in the same time period. Dhurandhar also surpassed the weekend collections of other big films, including Predator: Badlands ($1.5 million), Now You See Me: Now You Don't ($3 million), and Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution ($2.5 million).

About Dhurandhar

A spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles.