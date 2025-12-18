Pushpa director Sukumar reviews James Cameron's Avatar Fire and Ash, compares it to Telugu films: ‘Brought tears’

Director Sukumar of Pushpa-fame reviewed James Cameron’s upcoming film Avatar: Fire and Ash ahead of its December 19 release. Calling himself a mere human when compared to Cameron, Sukumar compared Avatar 3 to Telugu films and claimed it brought him to tears. (Also Read: SS Rajamouli gives first review of James Cameron’s Avatar Fire and Ash from India: ‘I was like a child’) Sukumar thought Avatar: Fire and Ash transported him to the world of Pandora.

Sukumar’s review of Avatar: Fire and Ash

Sukumar began his review by praising Cameron as a filmmaker and saying, “James Cameron…he’s from Pandora. For directors, he’s an Avatar. We’re just humans.”

Stating that it is ‘extremely difficult’ to tell a story as effectively as the Hollywood director did with Avatar: Fire and Ash, Sukumar added, “I feel the entire family can come together to watch this film. Three hours, seventeen minutes just flew away. I watched the film alone, but I didn’t feel lonely at all. I felt transported to Pandora, to a different world. I didn’t even notice who was or wasn’t around me.”

Sukumar also compared Avatar 3 to Telugu films and said, “It has as much emotion as Telugu movies do. Every frame has that much emotion. The emotion between the characters is always flowing. The main characters, Jake, Neytiri or Varang, or Spider…I was constantly immersed in them. Some moments even made me tear up. This movie delivers a proper theatrical experience.”

The Tollywood director ended his review by asking movie buffs not to miss it in theatres, reasoning, “James Cameron’s films aren’t meant to be watched on TV. The visuals are meant for the big screen. You won’t get this experience anywhere except for the theatres.”

About Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third instalment in the franchise following Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). The film premiered at the Dolby Theatre on December 1 and will be released in theatres on December 19. SS Rajamouli also reviewed the film in a virtual chat with James Cameron. “I was like a child in the theatre watching the Wind Traders, the Ash People, the new characters,” he said.