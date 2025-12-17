James Cameron wants to shoot scenes for SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka's Varanasi: ‘I can get some 2nd unit shots’

Filmmakers SS Rajamouli and James Cameron recently caught up virtually to promote the latter’s upcoming film, Avatar: Fire and Ash. During the conversation, Cameron expressed interest in Rajamouli’s Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Varanasi. He even offered to shoot a few scenes for it. (Also Read: SS Rajamouli gives first review of James Cameron’s Avatar Fire and Ash from India: ‘I was like a child’) James Cameron wants to shoot a few scenes for SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.

James Cameron wants to shoot scenes for Varanasi

Cameron thanked Rajamouli for taking the time out to promote Avatar 3 despite his busy schedule. “I know you must be very busy with Varanasi now. If I can reciprocate when your new film is coming to market, please keep me in mind. I love to have a dialogue with other filmmakers. I think we need more of that,” said the Hollywood filmmaker.

He later expressed interest in visiting the set of Varanasi and said, “I’d love to come to your set. May I come to your set sometime and watch you create your magic? I can’t think of anything I’d rather do. I think you’re shooting for a while, right? So, plenty of time. Tell me when you’re doing something fun, I don’t know, something with tigers.”

Before wrapping up the conversation, Cameron reminded Rajamouli about it again and even offered to shoot a few scenes. “I’m gonna hold you to it. I’m gonna come to your set. You can give me a camera. I like to operate. I can get some shots for you, some second unit, maybe,” said the Avatar filmmaker.

About Varanasi and Avatar: Fire and Ash

Varanasi is directed by Rajamouli and co-written by his father Vijayendra Prasad. It is produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business. Mahesh plays Rudhra in the film and will also be seen as Lord Rama. Priyanka, in her Telugu debut, plays Mandakini, while Prithviraj plays the antagonist Kumbha. The film is slated for release for Sankranthi 2027.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is Cameron’s third film in the franchise after Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). It had its world premiere at the Dolby Theatre on December 1 and is releasing worldwide on December 19. The film has received mixed reviews from critics and a 70% on Rotten Tomatoes.