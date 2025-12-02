Dhurandhar certified A by CBFC: Know all about story, runtime, violent scenes cut, cuss word muted in Ranveer Singh film

After the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) told the Delhi High Court that Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar had no link to Major Mohit Sharma, they certified the film. Given an A certificate, the runtime, story, and other details of the Ranveer Singh-starrer have now been revealed. Here’s everything we know. Ranveer Singh plays the lead role in Aditya Dhar's upcoming film Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar certification, story, runtime

According to the CBFC website, Dhurandhar has received an A certificate and has a runtime of 214.1 minutes (3 hours 34 minutes 1 second). This makes it the lengthiest film in Bollywood, 17 years after the release of Jodha Akbar (2008) and Ranveer’s first A-rated film.

The film’s synopsis reads on the website: “After the hijacking of IC-814 in 1999 and Parliament attack 2001, India’s Intelligence Bureau Chief - Ajay Sanyal devices an indomitable mission to intrude and rupture the terrorist network in Pakistan, by infiltrating the underworld mafia of Karachi. Meanwhile a 20 year old boy from Punjab held captive for a revenge crime, is identified by Sanyal.”

Cuts and modifications made to Dhurandhar

Ahead of giving Dhurandhar an A certificate, the CBFC asked for some cuts and modifications to the film. According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers were asked to add a voiceover for the Hindi disclaimer, which increased its duration. Anti-drug and smoking disclaimers were added in some scenes.

Visuals of violence were deleted and replaced with other shots at the beginning of the film. The filmmakers were also asked by the CBFC to reduce violent visuals in the second half of the film and mute a cuss word. The name of a minister's character was changed. Additional music and scenes were added to the end credits during the censor process.

The HC case against Dhurandhar

Ahead of Dhurandhar’s release, parents of Ashoka Chakra awardee Late Major Mohit Sharma filed a case in Delhi HC against the makers of the film. The HC directed the CBFC to consider the objections raised by the parents.

Their petition sought to stop the release of Dhurandhar as the film was being promoted as ‘inspired by true events’, and that its storyline allegedly echoed aspects of Major Sharma's persona, operations and sacrifice.

The CBFC carried out the reconsideration and communicated to the court that they rejected the family’s objections. They concluded that the film bears no resemblance to the life, service, or experiences of Major Sharma.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by him, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It stars Ranveer Singh, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The film is scheduled for release on 5 December 2025.