Ranveer Singh compares 20-year-old Dhurandhar co-star Sara Arjun to Dakota Fanning: ‘So precocious’

The trailer of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday. Ranveer Singh was all praise for his 20-year-old co-star Sara Arjun, debuting in Bollywood with the film. Calling her a child prodigy, he even compared her to Hollywood actor Dakota Fanning. Here’s what he said. Sara Arjun will share the screen with Ranveer Singh in his upcoming film Dhurandhar. (PTI)

Ranveer Singh compares Sara Arjun to Dakota Fanning

Ranveer was all praise for Sara, calling her one of the finest actors he has shared the screen with. “Sara here is a prodigy, you just know some people are prodigies since childhood. Much like Dakota Fanning in Hollywood. Sara, I think it's a testament to you that you beat thousands of other candidates to land this part. It feels like she has done 50 films before this. So precocious as a person, as a performer. You are one of the finest actors that I have shared the screen with,” he said.

Ranveer also acknowledged how Sara acted in one of his favourite filmmakers, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan films and said, “You make me look better, and I have a heartfelt gratitude for that. I can't believe it's your first film. Obviously, you've acted in Mani Ratnam's films as well, and this is when the world will see your potential.”

For the unversed, Sara played a young Nandini, Aishwarya Rai’s character, in the period epics. She rose to fame in 2011 when she played Vikram’s daughter in the Tamil film Deiva Thirumagal. She gained critical acclaim for her role in the 2014 film Saivam, produced by Vijay.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, alongside Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film, featuring music by Shashwat Sachdev, is slated for release on December 5.