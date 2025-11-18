Dhurandhar trailer: Ranveer Singh is 'wrath of God' out to finish Pakistani terror in hyperviolent bloodsoaked actioner

Dhurandhar trailer: The trailer of Ranveer Singh’s grand comeback, Dhurandhar, was unveiled by the makers in an event in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon. The spy thriller’s action, intensity, and music certainly seem to have impressed the fans, as has Ranveer’s intense new avatar, which many fans are calling a throwback to his vintage Khilji era. Dhurandhar trailer: Ranveer Singh in a still from the Aditya Dhar film.

Dhurandhar trailer out

The trailer opens with introductions to all major characters. A gory torture sequence introduces us to Arjun Rampal's Major Iqbal aka the Angel of Death, who wants to ‘bleed India with a thousand cuts’. We then see the Indian spymaster Sanyal (R Madhavan in an Ajit Doval-esque look), who decides that infiltrating Pak terror is the best way forward. We see more blood, lots of body parts flying, and cool smoking sequences as Akshaye Khanna is introduced as the maverick Rehman Dakait. Sunny Deol completes the gang of devils as SP Chaudhary Aslam, who adds to the mayhem (and bloodshed).

And then enters the countermeasure, the hero Ranveer Singh, who vows to drown their firecrackers with his bomb. A montage of action shots and gunfire then follows, highlighting the film's action.

Fans praise Dhurandhar

The trailer launch of Dhurandhar had been scheduled for last weekbut was delayed after the Delhi bomb blast and out of respect for veteran actor Dharmendra’s health. But the wait was worth it, Ranveer’s fans said, as they lapped up the trailer and their hero’s angry young man look. “This intense look suits Ranveer Singh.” wrote one. Another said, “GOAT Ranveer, welcome back!” Many praised the stacked cast of the film as well.

All about Dhurandhar

On Tuesday morning, just hours before the trailer launch, Ranveer had shared his character’s first poster, introducing himself as the ‘wrath of God’. Dhurandhar is directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, along with former child star Sara Arjun. Dhurandhar is releasing in theatres on 5 December.