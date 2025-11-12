Ranveer Singh shares post saying Dhurandhar trailer launch event postponed after Red Fort blast: ‘As a mark of respect…’

In the aftermath of the Red Fort blast in Delhi, the team of Dhurandhar has postponed the trailer launch event of the film. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ranveer Singh shared a post giving fans an update. Ranveer Singh gave fans an update about the upcoming Dhurandhar event.

Dhurandhar trailer launch event postponed

The note read that the event was postponed as a "mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday's Delhi blast." "The Dhurandhar trailer launch scheduled for 12th November has been postponed, as a mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday's Delhi blast. The revised date and details for the trailer launch will be shared soon. Thank you for your understanding -- Jio Studios, B62 Studios & Team Dhurandhar," read a post by Jio Studios.

Ranveer Singh condoled Delhi blast

Earlier, Ranveer Singh expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in the blast that occurred in Delhi near Red Fort on Monday evening. Taking to Instagram Story, Ranveer wrote, "Horrified by the incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening. My condolences to the families of the bereaved."

About the Red Fort blast

The blast, which ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 near the Subhash Marg traffic signal by the Red Fort, killed at least eight people and left several others injured. Central agencies, including the NIA, have been brought onto the probe amid indications that the incident looks like a possible terror act, as per news agency ANI.

The initial findings of the investigations indicate that the car explosion was not a typical suicide blast, but was instead triggered in panic by the suspect. Security agencies have been conducting raids across multiple locations linked to terror networks and have recovered significant quantities of explosives in Faridabad, Saharanpur, Pulwama, and other areas. Investigators believe the suspect acted hastily under mounting pressure.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is jointly produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film is slated to release in cinemas on December 5, 2025, followed by a Netflix premiere.