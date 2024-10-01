Sobhita Dhulipala plans on telling her kids that cast of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan are The Avengers; here's why

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala is celebrating the second anniversary of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I in style. On her Instagram, she shared a group picture with the cast—Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Trisha Krishnan, and Karthi—joking about what she would tell her future kids about them. (Also Read: The Night Manager nominated at 2024 International Emmy Awards, only entry from India) Sobhita Dhulipala plays Vanathi in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan films.

Sobhita Dhulipala on 2 years of PS1

September 30, 2022, is when the first part of Mani’s magnum opus was released in theatres. Sharing a picture of all the cast members posing for a click together, Sobhita joked, “Gonna tell my kids these were THE AVENGERS. 2 years of PS 1.” The picture was clicked when the cast came together to promote the film’s sequel, Ponniyin Selvan II in 2023. In the picture, Sobhita is seen dressed in a white shirt and pants. For the unversed, Sobhita played Vanathi in the film, with K Smruthi dubbing for her in Tamil.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita got engaged to Naga Chaitanya on August 9 this year at his residence in Hyderabad. Only the couple’s parents were present for the intimate engagement ceremony. Talking to Galatta, the actor admitted she always saw herself married and with kids. “I did always think that I always wanted the whole motherhood experience. I was very clear about it, and getting married. I always saw myself in that setting. I am very attached to my roots, to tradition and my parents,” she said.

Upcoming work

After Mani’s Ponniyin Selvan: I and II, Sobhita was seen in the English film Monkey Man. The film, directed by and starring Dev Patel, is yet to be released in India. However, it received good reviews from critics and the audience and made good money at the box office. She recently starred in a Zee5 original film called Love, Sitara in which she played the titular character. Sobhita also dubbed for Deepika Padukone’s character SU-M80 in Telugu for Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD.