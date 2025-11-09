Tom Cruise still sends Dakota Fanning shoes annually, 20 years after War of the Worlds

Tom Cruise is not the kind of guy who forgets a birthday. Dakota Fanning revealed that the actor still sends her a pair of shoes every year—a sweet tradition that has lasted for two decades since they filmed War of the Worlds together. The 31-year-old actress talked about it during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, November 6, alongside Brittany Snow, who was there promoting her new Peacock series All Her Fault. Tom Cruise worked with Dakota Fanning in the 2005 film War of the Worlds.(AFP)

Cohen asked if Cruise still sends her gifts, referencing comments she made years ago about receiving birthday shoes from him. “Yes, he does,” Fanning confirmed. When Cohen pressed for details, she said simply, “Really nice shoes, yes.”

Tom Cruise and Dakota Fanning’s bond

Snow, clearly curious, chimed in with, “I have so many questions.” Fanning laughed it off: “It’s really as simple as that. He’s just always given me shoes.”

Snow tried again - “But are they sneakers? Are they, like…?” - and Fanning clarified, “They’re nice shoes.” She also revealed Cruise has even kept up with her shoe size over the years. “It has changed over the years, and he’s adapted. He’s adapted,” she said.

The pair’s connection goes back to 2005, when Fanning played Cruise’s daughter in Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster War of the Worlds. The film, adapted from H.G. Wells’ classic novel, starred Cruise as a father trying to protect his children during an alien invasion. Fanning was just 11 at the time, and their on-screen bond carried into real life.

Not just shoes - the first cell phone, too

As People pointed out, this is not the only thoughtful gift Cruise has sent her. In an April 2024 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Fanning revealed that he gave her her very first cell phone for her 11th birthday -- a Motorola Razr.

“I loved having it. I loved it. I felt so cool,” she said. And from that moment, the tradition stuck. Every year since, Cruise has sent a gift - most often, a new pair of shoes.

For Fanning, it is a small but steady reminder of the bond they built all those years ago - one that has not faded, even as both their careers took off in completely different directions.

All Her Fault is streaming now on Peacock. War of the Worlds is available to watch on Paramount+.

