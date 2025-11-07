Tom Cruise reviews Glen Powell's The Running Man, says: 'I was on the edge of my seat'

Tom Cruise arrived full of support at the screening of Glen Powell's new film, The Running Man. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor couldn't help but share his fun experience after watching the film. Tom Cruise with Glen Powell at the screening of his film, The Running Man.

The Mission: Impossible star kicked off his post with a happy picture, showing him posing with Glen Powell as the duo held onto special popcorn boxes that featured the film's title.

Tom Cruise reviews The Running Man

He followed up with another picture with the rest of the team, including director Edgar Wright and actors Coleman Domingo, Lee Pace, and Emilia Jones. “Another great night out with my friends at the movies! You guys crushed it, congratulations! I laughed, was on the edge of my seat, and ate way too much popcorn,” Tom Cruise wrote in his caption.

Glen Powell also shared a similar set of pictures on Instagram, giving a shoutout to Cruise as he wrote, “The Running Man with THE Running Man.”

Notably, this is not the first time Tom Cruise has been seen supporting Powell. At the London premiere of Twisters. Cruise made sure to mark his attendance, a picture of which was later shared by Powell.

“When your wingman follows you into the storm,” he wrote at the time.

Cruise and Powell have worked together in the 2022 film, Top Gun: Maverick, which grossed $1.5 billion globally at the box office.

About The Running Man

A film adaptation of the Stephen King novel of the same name, The Running Man, follows the story of a working-class man, who competes on a TV show to help his sick daughter.

“In the TV show, contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward,” states the official synopsis. The Running Man will hit theatres on November 14.