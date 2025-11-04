Waiting for The Running Man? 6 action films to watch ahead of Glen Powell starrer

Edgar Wright’s The Running Man is being looked upon as one of the highly anticipated films of the year. With Glen Powell stepping into the shoes of an action hero, the film is a re-adaptation of Stephen King’s dystopian novel. It is all set for release in theaters on November 14. Glen Powell and Edgar Wright at the special screening of The Running Man in Paris.(X/runningmanmovie)

While the story has been previously showcased in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1983 film of the same name, the Edgar Wright directorial promises brutal action sequences and violence. Ahead of the release of The Running Man, here is a list of the films to stream on digital platforms:

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Prime Video)

Keanu Reeves returns as an action hero in the last part of the John Wick franchise. While the film keeps the audience seated, it is also lauded for its clean choreography and action moves. The film revolves around a hitman who goes on to fight the underworld mafia while battling it out against the High Table globally. Reeves is joined by Scott Adkins and Donnie Yen, among others.

The Hunger Games (Netflix)

Based on the novel of the same name, The Hunger Games has a breakout success story at the box office. Though the film is less brutal than many others made over the years, it stood out as the most understood cinematic blueprint for televised death competition. Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth played the leads in the film that revolved around Katniss, who replaced her sister in a tournament, which ends when only one participant remains. The film is directed by Gary Ross.

The Raid (Prime Video, Apple TV)

The 2012 release is often dubbed as the action film that promotes martial arts like no other. The Raid, starring Iko Uwais as Yuda, tells the tale of policemen who are trapped in a building that belongs to a drug lord. The survival of the officers is now in their hands, as they must do everything to stay alive. The film follows brutality and violence and is gritty in nature, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. Directed by Gareth Evans, it also stars Yayan Ruhian, Donny Alamsyah, and Johannes Taslim, among others.

Mad Max: Fury Road (Apple TV)

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron step into the apocalyptic world as they go on to fight the tyrant ruling over the stark desert and controlling every drop of water. Throughout the film, adrenaline remains high, giving the audience no time to look away from their screen. George Miller’s direction is based on the state of constant, and the film is in a forward escalation. Apart from Hardy and Theron, the film also features Nicolas Hoult and Zoe Kravitz.

Snowpiercer (Prime Video)

The story of Snowpiercer is set in the post-apocalyptic ice age. Chris Evans’ character leads a group of the Earth’s remaining inhabitants who board a train that is circling around the globe. The movie includes violence and brutal action sequences, while also giving the audience a psychological perspective of the characters. The film is directed by Bong Joon Ho and is set in a similar environment to the upcoming movie, The Running Man.

Hardcore Henry (Prime Video)

Blazing guns and bloodshed are the core concepts of the 2015 release. Hardcore Henry showcases violence and battles against a tyrant with telekinetic powers and an army of mercenaries. The lead character, played by Ilya Naishuller, takes on the challenge of saving his wife, Estelle, from the evil of the tyrant. The director and the makers of the film perfectly utilise technology in order to showcase the man resurrected from the dead.

FAQs:

Who plays the lead role in The Running Man?

Glen Powell will play the lead role in The Running Man.

When will The Running Man release in theaters?

It will be released in theaters on November 14.

Who all are there in The Running Man?

It features Glen Powell, William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, Sean Hayes, Colman Domingo and others.