Bridgerton meets Band Baaja Baaraat: Jonathan Bailey named Sexiest Man Alive but desi fans can't get over his kurta look

Jonathan Bailey is officially having his moment — again. The Bridgerton star has been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025, becoming the first openly gay man to receive the title. The announcement came via Jimmy Fallon on the November 3 episode of The Tonight Show , and while his latest photoshoot screams suave, fans online couldn’t help but throw it back to an earlier moment that had the internet collectively swooning — the time he wore a kurta.

“Jonathan Bailey wore a kurta and Nehru jacket and nobody told me? He went full desi I’m cryinggg,” one X user wrote. Another fan declared, “The concept of Jonathan Bailey wearing a kurta. Oh that is my husband.” A third gushed, “omfg jonathan bailey in kurta pyjamas my heartttt..” while another couldn’t contain their excitement, posting, “Screaming crying falling to me knees!!!! Jonathan Bailey in Indian ethnic wear is so so special to me you have no idea!”

Before he was declared the world’s sexiest man, Lord Anthony Bridgerton had already won over desi Twitter in October when he turned up to his friends Anjli Mohindra and Sacha Dhawan’s Italy wedding. Dressed in a soft silver kurta paired with a teal Nehru jacket, the sight of the quintessential English heartthrob in Indian ethnic wear was enough to cause a digital meltdown.

The actor, who played the dashing Lord Anthony in Bridgerton, had turned best man for his close friend Sacha's wedding. But his kurta moment had fans reminiscing about a different set of vows altogether — Anthony Bridgerton’s own wedding to Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) in Bridgerton Season 2, which ended on a dreamy note with the two saying “I do.”

About being awarded the World's Sexiest Man Alive Now, after charming audiences as Lord Anthony and dazzling fans as Prince Fiyero in Wicked (2024), Jonathan's “Sexiest Man Alive” title feels like a full-circle moment in a year that’s already been packed with milestones.

“It’s a huge honour. Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. [Laughs] It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out,” Bailey told People. And in a move as adorable as it gets, he revealed that the first being he shared the news with wasn’t a person, but his dog. “I told my dog Benson [who joined him at the shoot]. But no, I haven’t. How do you spell . . . NDA?” Charm truly has no borders.