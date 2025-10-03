SRK just crossed over to the billions — The Rock to Arnold Schwarzenegger, actors dominating the billionaires club

After decades of not just enduring but accelerating success, another feather in King Khan's cap hardly comes as a surprise. But this feather's a little different than others — worth over a billion to be precise. As per the findings of the Hurun India Rich List 2025 released on October 1, Shah Rukh Khan has not only retained his position as India's richest actor, but has also scaled the several ranks to securely break into the big billions bracket. But who's right up there with our King of hearts? Very hefty names indeed. Shah Rukh Khan enters the billionaires club: Actors who hold top spots there (Photos: Instagram) Who: Arnold Schwarzenegger Net worth: An Esquire magazine list pitching the wealthiest actors of the world puts Arnold Schwarzenegger's net worth at $1.49 billion. How: Arnold became a billionaire through blockbuster acting roles followed savvy real estate investments and business ventures. His diversified income streams range between film salaries, endorsements, property holdings supplemented well by his political career.

Who: Shah Rukh Khan Net worth: The Hurun India Rich List 2025 published on October 1 pegs Shah Rukh Khan's wealth at $1.4 billion. How: SRK's imprint as one of the greatest stars to come out of Bollywood, with a global footprint, doesn't need to be dwelled on. But the wealth amassed through it has been channeled into more productive streams, namely, his very successful production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. This gives earnings from film production and endorsements, coupled with his status as an IPL cricket team owner for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Who: Tyler Perry Net worth: An IMDb report pegs Tyler Perry's net worth at $1.4 billion as well. How: Tyler's billionaire status stems primarily from his multi-pronged involvement in the Madea franchise which he has not only created, but also written, produced and acted in. He also owns Tyler Perry Studios, controlling his content and distribution rights.

Who: Jerry Seinfeld Net worth: A 2025 Forbes estimate pins Jerry Seinfeld's $ 1.1 billion. How: Seinfeld's status as a classic over the decades forms the foundation of Jerry's $1.1 billion dollar fortune. He continues to earn massive royalties from syndication deals, streaming rights and DVD sales worldwide. His standup tours and licensing deals add to his wealth periodically, but significantly.