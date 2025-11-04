Predator Badlands director Dan Trachtenberg says Dimitrius brings 'unbelievable' vulnerability to a young Predator

The Predator franchise takes on another step in a new direction with the upcoming film, Predator: Badlands, which makes a young Predator the protagonist for the first time. Set on a remote, lethal planet, the film sees the young predator tackle obstacles coming his way and form an improbable, volatile pact with a cyborg. Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi in Predator: Badlands.

Director Dan Trachtenberg has opened up on casting the two pivotal characters, and how actor Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi brings vulnerability to the character.

Dan Trachtenberg on Dimitrius

“Dimitrius was one of the most remarkable finds of my career,” said Dan, “He had a lovely audition, but we wanted to​ see what he was capable of physically, so we had a day where we brought in a bunch of stunt performers​ and set up an obstacle course. The way Dimitrius navigated that course was insane. The swashbuckle he​ brought to all the sliding, jumping, leaping, and weapon work was cooler than the stuntmen. Dimitrius​ had a special physicality.”

The filmmaker added that Dimitrius brought emotionality to the role as well, generally not seen for Predators in the franchise. “Then on set, Dimitrius showed up not just for the physical work, but for the emo​t​ional work. It was unbelievable to see where he went. I wasn’t prepared for how he brought so​ much to this creature who’s simultaneously vulnerable, but terrifying, ferocious and visceral,” he added.

All about Predator Badlands

The Predator franchise began with the eponymous film in 1987. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, it was a grand success. Since then, two sequels, a reboot, and one spinoff have followed. The franchise also has two crossover films with the Alien series, resulting in two Alien vs Predator films. Predator: Badlands also stars Elle Fanning. The film releases in theatres on 7 November in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.