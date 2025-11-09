Nikki Glaser delivers a sharp and confident Saturday Night Live debut with Sombr as musical guest

Saturday Night Live (SNL) returned with a lively new episode as comedian Nikki Glaser finally made her hosting debut. Famous for her bold, quick-fire stand-up style, Glaser immediately showed she was comfortable leading the show. Rising music star Sombr joined as the night’s musical guest, adding excitement with two high-energy performances, as per Entertainment Weekly. Nikki Glaser made her debut as a Saturday Night Live host.(AFP)

The episode opened inside the Oval Office with pharmaceutical leaders discussing drug prices. When a guest fainted, Donald Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, froze time to speak directly to viewers. Johnson joked that the election results were “actually Stephen Miller’s fault,” and took aim at government shutdowns and airline chaos. The cold open played to Johnson’s strengths and delivered familiar political humor.

Nikki Glaser’s SNL monologue

Glaser stepped on stage with confidence and immediately launched into her signature humour. She joked about spray tans, her boyfriend’s height, and even her “resting Ghislaine face,” adding, “I know, I look like someone who asks too many questions at a spa.” Her delivery earned strong laughs and set a lively tone.

She also referenced her past hosting the Golden Globes, saying she hoped SNL would be “slightly less terrifying.”

Also read: 5 must-watch K-dramas dropping in November that will keep you hooked all month; check list

Nikki Glaser's SNL sketches

The episode offered Glaser a variety of comedic roles. In “Karaoke Night,” she played a sister who performs dramatic duets with her brother, leaving their family baffled.

“Spirit Tunnel Anxiety” showed celebrities desperate to avoid dancing through Jennifer Hudson’s viral “spirit tunnel.” One character joked, “I’d rather get food poisoning than dance on TV.”

A standout moment came in a Beauty and the Beast spoof, where Glaser’s Belle discovered that the Beast was actually YouTube megastar MrBeast. The sketch teased his constant brand deals and upbeat personality.

In “Mechanical Bull,” Glaser and Sarah Sherman played drunk bachelorette guests who accidentally travel through time while riding a mechanical bull.

Sombr’s stylish musical performance

Sombr impressed viewers with a polished performance. Wearing a bright red suit for his first number, he blended synth-pop and funk while singing two tracks from his debut album, I Barely Know Her- 12 to 122 and Back to Friends.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor turns heads at friend's wedding in Manish Malhotra couture; See pics

Weekend update and final sketch

On “Weekend Update,” Colin Jost and Michael Che covered political headlines with sharp jokes. Che remarked, “We’re basically living in a reboot of the ’90s,” after referencing O.J. Simpson. Pete Davidson also stopped by to tease his recent ferry controversy.

FAQs

1. Who hosted Saturday Night Live this week?

Comedian Nikki Glaser made her hosting debut on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

2. Who was the musical guest on the Nikki Glaser SNL episode?

The musical guest was Sombr, a rising artist known for his retro-inspired pop and recent Grammy nomination.

3. What were the highlights of Nikki Glaser’s SNL debut?

Highlights included her sharp monologue, the MrBeast parody sketch, the “Mechanical Bull” time-travel sketch, and Sombr’s energetic performance.