Saturday Night Live Season 51: Premiere date, how to watch, cast and more

Saturday Night Live is an important part of American late-night television. With over five decades of late-night laughter, landmark sketches, and unforgettable hosts, it has shaped comedy on television and launched the careers of countless comedians. Saturday Night Live is all set to return for season 51, as mentioned on NBC's website. Its reputation as a live sketch show that is both funny and fearless remains unmatched, and Season 51 promises to carry that legacy forward. Here is everything you need to know about SNL season 51. Saturday Night Live Season 51 to drop this October.(X/nbcsnl)

Saturday Night Live season 51 release date

Season 51 is set to premiere on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 11:30 pm ET / 10:30 pm CT on NBC, just after the fall television launch. For streaming fans, new episodes will also become available the next day on Peacock, following the same schedule as per US Weekly.

Saturday Night Live season 51 cast

While the full host and musical guest for the premiere have not been announced yet, speculation is heating up. A Deadline report suggests Lorne Michaels is focused on hiring more character-driven performers, rather than big-name stand-up acts. Some longtime cast members like Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Bowen Yang, Colin Jost, Michael Che, and Kenan Thompson are expected to return in some capacity.

That said, a few cast changes are expected before the season begins. Michael Longfellow has had limited screen time, and rising schedules for stars like Chloe Fineman and skit group Please Don’t Destroy could mean possible exits or shifts. Importantly, no major departures have been confirmed yet, suggesting continuity with the ensemble from Season 50.

Also read: Sabrina Carpenter, Emma Stone, Kim Kardashian and more: Celebs at the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary

Where to watch Saturday Night Live season 51

New SNL episodes will air beginning Saturday, October 4 at 11:30/10:30 ET/CT on NBC and Peacock, and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. Currently, all seasons of SNL from 2-50 are available to stream on Peacock.

FAQs

1. Will there be a season 51 for SNL?

Yes, Saturday Night Live is returning for its 51st season. The iconic sketch comedy show is set to continue its run in fall 2025 with new episodes, hosts, and musical guests.

2. Who is hosting SNL tonight, August 2, 2025?

There is no new SNL episode airing on August 2, as the show is currently on its summer break.

3. Who is the longest cast member on Saturday Night Live?

Kenan Thompson holds the record as the longest-serving cast member. He joined the show in 2003 and has been a part of the ensemble for over 20 seasons.

4. How much does it cost to go to SNL?

Tickets to attend a live taping of Saturday Night Live are free, but they are very limited and offered through a lottery system once a year. Standby tickets are also available, but lines form early and entry is not guaranteed.