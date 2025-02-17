Sabrina Carpenter, Emma Stone, Kim Kardashian and more: Celebs at the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary
The 50th anniversary of SNL featured various celebs in stunning looks. Have a look
The comedy TV show Saturday Night Live (SNL)’s 50th anniversary was a celebration of pop culture and standout fashion. Here’s a look at some of the best looks and bold statements of the night:
Semi-sheer shimmer
Singer Sabrina Carpenter— who also appeared in a sketch later in the evening — sparkled in a one-shoulder Versace dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired the look with dainty jewellery and strappy heels.
Pocketful of popcorn
Staying on theme, actor Emma Stone brought a playful touch in a custom Louis Vuitton red gown with popcorn-filled pockets. She accessorised with a popcorn tub and matching heels.
All-aubergine everything
Actor Joe Alwyn kept it monochrome with a dark aubergine Giorgio Armani suit. He paired the one-tone look with a simple ring and a gold poppy brooch from Tiffany & Co.
Diamond-encrusted flowers
Actor Blake Lively turned heads in a metallic Tamara Ralph gown, while her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds went the classic route with a sharp Thom Sweeney suit.
Glitz and Hollywood glam
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian cut a glitzy figure in a custom Balenciaga gown, covered in sequins. Kim paired the figure-hugging outfit with jewels from Lorraine Schwartz.