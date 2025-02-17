Sabrina Carpenter, Emma Stone, Kim Kardashian and more: Celebs at the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary

The comedy TV show Saturday Night Live (SNL)’s 50th anniversary was a celebration of pop culture and standout fashion. Here’s a look at some of the best looks and bold statements of the night: Sabrina Carpenter, Emma Stone and Kim Kardashian

Semi-sheer shimmer

Sabrina Carpenter

Singer Sabrina Carpenter— who also appeared in a sketch later in the evening — sparkled in a one-shoulder Versace dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired the look with dainty jewellery and strappy heels.

Pocketful of popcorn

Emma Stone

Staying on theme, actor Emma Stone brought a playful touch in a custom Louis Vuitton red gown with popcorn-filled pockets. She accessorised with a popcorn tub and matching heels.

All-aubergine everything

Joe Alwyn

Actor Joe Alwyn kept it monochrome with a dark aubergine Giorgio Armani suit. He paired the one-tone look with a simple ring and a gold poppy brooch from Tiffany & Co.

Diamond-encrusted flowers

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Actor Blake Lively turned heads in a metallic Tamara Ralph gown, while her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds went the classic route with a sharp Thom Sweeney suit.

Glitz and Hollywood glam

Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian cut a glitzy figure in a custom Balenciaga gown, covered in sequins. Kim paired the figure-hugging outfit with jewels from Lorraine Schwartz.