Who will host Saturday Night Live's next few episodes? Official lineup out

Saturday Night Live Season 50 has arrived. In addition to its stellar lineup of future SNL hosts and musical guests, the acclaimed sketch comedy TV show has further sources of inspiration. Hollywood heavyweights, including one making her Studio 8H debut and two making their long-awaited comeback, will be the main stars of the next three editions of Saturday Night Live. The popular sketch comedy TV program has further inspirations besides its impressive cast of future SNL hosts and musical guests.(Instagram/ @nbcsnl)

Additionally, the performances will mark the return of some highly regarded musicians. Let's discuss the upcoming confirmed lineup of guests and hosts for Saturday Night Live Season 50.

Who are the upcoming SNL hosts?

Date: March 29, 2025

Host: Mikey Madison

# Of Previous SNL Hosting Gigs: 0

Musical Guest: Morgan Wallen

# Of Previous SNL Performances: 1

Mikey Madison is set to achieve another career milestone with her first SNL hosting role, following her Best Actress victory at the 2025 Academy Awards for Anora, which also won Best Picture that evening. Maybe Studio 8H will give Sarah Sherman's cancelled "Anora Menorah" scene, which was featured during Madison's visit on Late Night with Seth Meyers, an opportunity to shine.

If all goes as planned, Morgan Wallen will be the musical guest that evening. Originally scheduled to make his SNL debut in October 2020, the country music star—who is releasing his most recent album, I'm the Problem—was replaced by Jack White and rescheduled for the following December after viral videos showed him attending parties without masks and without adhering to social distance rules.

Date: April 5, 2025

Host: Jack Black

# Of Previous SNL Hosting Gigs: 3

Musical Guest: Elton John & Brandi Carlile

# Of Previous SNL Performances: 2; 2

Jack Black will appear on Saturday Night Live as the first host of April 2025, the day after his latest video game adaptation, A Minecraft Movie, opens in theatres. The Golden Globe nominee is performing for the fourth time and for the first time in twenty years.

The Studio 8H audience will still be treated to the unique coupling of Elton John and Brandi Carlile that evening, even if Black's band, Tenacious D, will not be the musical guest. The title track from Elton John's Disney+ documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, has earned the veteran and up-and-coming icon a nomination for the Best Original Song Oscar. The latter played at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert.

Date: April 12, 2025

Host: Jon Hamm

# Of Previous SNL Hosting Gigs: 3

Musical Guest: Lizzo

# Of Previous SNL Performances: 3

It's difficult to think that Jon Hamm has only hosted Saturday Night Live three times, and it's even more unbelievable that his last formal appearance was fourteen years ago. As recently as May 2024, the Emmy-winning former cast member of Mad Men has made numerous amusing cameos on the show. His new Apple TV TV show, You Friends and Neighbours, premieres the night before he returns to Studio 8H.

That evening, Lizzo, who curiously costarred with the previous week's host, Jack Black, in a weird episode of Season 3's The Mandalorian, also made her fourth appearance on Saturday Night Live as a musical guest. In 2022, the pop star and gifted flute player made her debut hosting appearance in addition to her second musical guest performance.