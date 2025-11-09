5 must-watch K-dramas dropping in November that will keep you hooked all month; check list

November’s K-drama lineup is serving everything - heartbreak, revenge, time-bending fantasy and a bit of office chaos for good measure. It is that time of year when you just want to curl up under a blanket, grab a snack and get to binge watching - and Korea’s bringing plenty of it this month. From Lee Jae Wook’s double life in Last Summer to the ruthless survival story in As You Stood By, each new release has its own hook. Dynamite Kiss will be out on Netflix on November 12.(YouTube/Netflix K-Content)

Here are five must-watch K-dramas dropping this November that deserve a spot on your must-watch list.

Last Summer

Lee Jae Wook is back and playing twins in a slow-burning family drama that doubles as a love story. Do Ha and Do Yeong split after their parents' breakup; Do Ha moves to the States while Do Yeong stays in Korea. Every summer, Do Ha returns and runs into Ha Kyung, the childhood friend who never stopped watching him. Years later, buried feelings and hidden family secrets bubble up. Expect wistful flashbacks, small-town ache, and emotional payoffs on Viki every Sunday.

Also read: Jon Favreau to be celebrated by the Visual Effects Society for advancing virtual production and digital storytelling

Nice To Not Meet You

Lee Jung Jae flips the script from Squid Game as Im Hyun Joon, an actor tired of being boxed into detective parts. He keeps colliding with a political journalist demoted to the entertainment beat after a scandal she did not cause. The push and pull is the point: ego meets ethics, fame meets facts and sparks fly where you least expect them. This show premiered on November 3 on Prime Video.

Moon River

If you love history spiked with magic, this one is for you. A crown prince and a merchant swap souls in a twist that leaves both scrambling. The prince chases a lost crown princess while the merchant tries to reclaim a life that is suddenly gone. Then there is the uncanny resemblance to the prince’s former love. Expect lush costumes, tightly wound mystery, and heat where identities collide. Catch new episodes on Viki.

As You Stood By

Jeon So Nee and Lee Yoo Mi play two women who plan a murder to end an abusive marriage. They team up against a husband, only to be stabbed in the back by an unexpected ally. As You Stood By does not shy from grit or moral ugliness. It is brutal, it is addictive and will leave you breathless. The K-drama is out on Netflix.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor turns heads at friend's wedding in Manish Malhotra couture; See pics

Dynamite Kiss

Ahn Eun Jin fakes being married with a kid to land the job. Her team leader gets blindsided when she kisses him despite the supposed family ties. She is angling for permanence at work and wrestling with feelings that complicate everything. Expect chemistry, chaos, and awkward meetings that feel painfully real. Netflix drops it on November 12.

FAQs

1. Which K-dramas are releasing in November 2025?

Five major titles - Last Summer, Nice To Not Meet You, Moon River, As You Stood By, and Dynamite Kiss - are set to premiere this month.

2.Which K-drama features Lee Jae Wook?

Lee Jae Wook stars in Last Summer, playing twin brothers separated by family circumstances.

3. What genre is As You Stood By?

It is a dark psychological thriller centred on two women seeking revenge and survival.

4. When does Dynamite Kiss premiere?

Dynamite Kiss releases on Netflix on November 12, bringing a messy, funny twist to the workplace-romance genre.