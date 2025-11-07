KPop Demon Hunters 2 officially in development as Netflix’s biggest hit sets sights on 2029 premiere

KPop Demon Hunters 2 is officially in the works. The fictional K-pop girl group Huntr/x, who won over fans in the first film, are gearing up for a comeback, but fans will need patience. According to Variety, Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation have finalized a deal for a sequel to KPop Demon Hunters, aiming for a 2029 release. Animated films often take several years to produce, which explains the long timeline. KPop Demon Hunters follows Rumi, Mira and Zoey, the members of a fictional K-pop group Huntr/x.(X/@Netflix)

A global hit for Netflix and Sony

The original KPop Demon Hunters, developed and produced by Sony Pictures Animation, became a worldwide success after premiering directly on Netflix. Under Sony’s licensing deal, the movie streamed exclusively on the platform and went on to become Netflix’s most-watched movie of all time, drawing more than 325 million views, as reported by Deadline.

The adventure follows Rumi, Mira and Zoey, members of fictional K-pop group Huntr/x who double as demon slayers when they are not performing. Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the movie is a mix of music, action and mythology. The duo is expected to be back for the sequel, though talks are still underway.

Director hints at unfinished stories

Co-director Maggie Kang has long teased her interest in exploring more of the characters’ world. “We’ve set up so much for potential backstory,” she told Variety in July. “There’s a lot of questions left unanswered and areas that are not explored. We had to do that because there’s only so much movie you could tell in 85 minutes.”

Streaming to box office success

Despite being available on Netflix, the film surprised many by performing strongly in theatres. The straming giant hosted sing-along fan events in August and October, where the movie earned around $18 million in its first two days and another $5–6 million over the Halloween weekend, Variety noted. Its total domestic gross now stands near $25 million, according to Deadline.

Music, merch, and massive popularity

The soundtrack of KPop Demon Hunters became a chart-topping sensation. Songs like Golden, Your Idol, and Soda Pop climbed the Billboard Hot 100, with Golden reaching No. 1 in August. The full album later topped the Billboard 200 and achieved platinum status.

The film’s popularity has also led to toy deals with Mattel and Hasbro, turning KPop Demon Hunters into a full-fledged multimedia franchise.

The countdown to 2029 begins

While Netflix and Sony have not confirmed production details or a specific release date, KPop Demon Hunters 2 is officially on its way. Fans of Huntr/x can look forward to more music, more action and more demons when the sequel hits Netflix in 2029.

