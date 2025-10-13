As Halloween 2025 approaches, KPop Demon Hunters has taken over costume aisles across the country. The Netflix animated hit, which follows a K-pop girl group that fights evil spirits, is now one of the most popular themes for kids this year, and Asian families are celebrating the moment. KPop Demon Hunters Halloween costume becomes 2025’s biggest trend celebrating Asian culture and creativity(Instagram/spirithalloween)

Boston fashion blogger Jean Wang said she felt emotional when her 7-year-old daughter, Nori, asked to dress up as Rumi, the film’s brave, purple-haired hero. For Wang, this wasn’t just another Halloween outfit; it was about seeing her daughter represented. “It’s refreshing and exciting to see a popular costume that looks like us,” she told NBC.

Retailers have been quick to meet the demand. Stores like Spirit Halloween now carry Rumi’s purple wig and gold jacket, while other fans have taken the DIY route. Wang even shared a tutorial video showing how she recreated the look herself; it quickly went viral on Instagram.

A milestone for representation

For many parents, K-pop Demon Hunters has become a symbol of how far representation in entertainment has come. Eleven-year-old Ella Pereyra from New Jersey, the real-life model for Spirit Halloween’s Rumi costume, said she feels proud to see herself reflected in the character. “I feel lucky to play Rumi because not a lot of people can do that,” she told NBC.

Experts say the movie’s appeal goes beyond costumes. Professor Young A. Jung from George Mason University explained that its mix of Korean folklore, modern culture, and emotional storytelling resonates globally. “It’s a realistic view of Korean life, blended with myth and pop,” Jung said.

Also read: From KPop Demon Hunters to Phillies Karen: Breakout Halloween costume trends for 2025

A cultural moment, not just a trend

Sociologists have observed that the movie is a positive one; however, one must take care to honor the cultural origins of the designs, in particular, the traditional hanbok Jinu, the idol fighting demons in the movie, wears. But, parents like Jessica Castañeda, whose 5-year-old daughter has become obsessed with the movie, find it simple: the music, the colors, the confidence of Rumi make her feel special. "She just wants to wear the costume all day," Castañeda said.

FAQs

What is KPop Demon Hunters about?

It’s a Netflix animated movie about a K-pop girl group that secretly fights demons, blending music, action, and Korean mythology.

Why is it so popular this Halloween?

Kids love its fun style, and Asian families appreciate seeing relatable heroes.

Who voices the main characters?

The film stars popular Korean and international voice actors, including Claudia Kim and Karen Fukuhara.