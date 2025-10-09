Halloween 2025: Why are chocolate prices so high in US this year?

The trick-or-treating kids might end up with fewer chocolate bars in their candy stash this Halloween, as the price of cocoa, which is the main element of confectionery, has been affecting both sellers and customers. Since the start of the year 2024, cocoa prices have skyrocketed by 100% plus due mainly to bad weather conditions in the West African region, increased shipping costs, and overall world demand. According to Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute, the prices have decreased a bit recently, but they are still very high when compared to the levels before 2024. Halloween 2025 candy crisis: What’s behind the spooky surge in chocolate prices?(Unsplash)

Cocoa crisis behind rising costs

As per USA Today, West Africa, which supplies about 70 percent of the world’s cocoa, has faced devastating crop losses. Heavy rains in late 2023 caused black pod disease and rot, followed by El Niño-induced droughts in 2024. Production in the Ivory Coast fell 25.3 percent compared with previous years, while Ghana’s output dropped more than 30 percent.

David Branch, sector manager at Wells Fargo, was quoted in the USA Today report that the market was still “elevated” and that the candy on shelves now was “made from cocoa purchased at record prices earlier this year.”

Cocoa futures hit $12,500 per metric ton in late 2024, the highest in decades. Although prices have since fallen about 35 percent, they remain 63 percent higher than early 2024 levels.

Candy inflation hits consumers

The National Retail Federation has predicted that the total Halloween candy cost will be around $3.9 billion in the United States this year.

One of the Dallas residents, named Sharde Smith, claimed that she purchased almost $450 worth of candy for the Halloween party at her church, which is significantly more than her usual spending. Smith told USA Today, “I cannot spend $1000 just for chocolate”, and added that she has been buying cheaper suckers, gummies, and juice pouches instead.

Consumers are noticing shrinkflation, too. Value bags of chocolate now often contain fewer and smaller pieces for the same price. Some chocolate makers are also bulking up products with nuts, wafers, or caramel to offset costs.

Americans still love their sweets

Despite the high prices, Halloween candy continues to be a tradition. The National Confectioners Association noted that 94 percent of Americans in a survey planned to give out or share candy this Halloween, the Axios report added.

But shoppers are reacting. Survey results show 57 percent of consumers are spending less on chocolate, often buying their Halloween candy earlier in the season, looking for coupons or shopping for cheaper, non-chocolate candy options.

"People may be ghosting in on chocolate as prices continue to rise and affect even the tradition of Halloween candy," Rebecca Rickert, head of consumer insights for Empower, told USA Today.

When will things change for chocolate prices?

Do not expect improvement quickly. Cocoa trees take about three to five years to mature before producing pods, which means new investments for planting cocoa in Ecuador and Brazil will not ease supply pressures until 2026.

The branch expects prices will remain elevated into 2025, but believes 2026 Valentine's Day will be the rival year with plans for new supply.

Until that time, families should expect to see smaller bags, higher-priced candy, and evolving candy that thinks outside of the bag in the Halloween trick-or-treat bowl.

FAQs

Why are chocolate prices so high in 2025?

Poor harvests in West Africa due to weather, crop diseases, and droughts have reduced cocoa supply, driving prices up.

Are shoppers buying less candy this Halloween?

No, most households still plan to give out candy, but many are turning to cheaper options like gummies and lollipops.

What is shrinkflation in candy?

It means smaller candy pieces or fewer chocolates in a bag for the same price.