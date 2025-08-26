Good news, dark chocolate lovers! Surgeon reveals its secret gut health benefits, 'It's basically a health supplement…'

For most of us, reaching for chocolates means giving into temptation, be it to satisfy a midnight snack craving or as a sweet treat to reward yourself after a hard day’s work. Eating chocolates is often considered as a guilty pleasure but those days of sneakily nibbling on chocolate bars and hoping the calories don’t come back to haunt you are over - now you can enjoy your snacking without the guilt because Dr. Karan Rajan has revealed that your secret indulgence is actually a powerhouse of nutrients. You don't have to indulge in dark chocolate with guilt anymore! Read below to discover the surprising gut health benefits of your comfort dessert.(Unsplash)

Dark chocolate isn’t just a fix for midnight cravings - it is secretly working overtime for your gut and brain. Rich in fibers and polyphenols like flavonoids, it not only aids the gut microbiome but also improves brain function. On an Instagram video from August 26, NHS surgeon, educator, storyteller and the founder of LOAM Science, Dr. Karan Rajan broke down the nutritional and health benefits of dark chocolate adding that the more the concentration of cacao, the healthier it gets.

Health benefits

Dr. Rajan posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “Dark chocolate is more than a sweet treat…it’s a gut–brain ally!” unpacking the nutritional value of dark chocolate. He mentions that dark chocolate is rich in prebiotic fibers, which act as food for the gut microbiome, fuelling their growth and efficiency. It also promotes the production of Short-Chain Fatty Acids that are metabolites produced in the intestines, which play an important role in maintaining gut barrier function, regulating inflammation, and impacting host metabolism and the immune system, according to a study published in Pharmacological Research.

Dark chocolate is also packed with polyphenols like flavonoids that are powerful plant compounds broken down into bioactive metabolites in the gut, as per Dr. Rajan. According to the Cleveland Clinic, flavonoids are associated with the production of nitric oxide which improves blood flow by relaxing the blood vessels and may also lower blood pressure.

Dr. Rajan also adds, “those microbial byproducts can influence mood, cognition, and inflammation.” The metabolites aid in blood flow to the brain which enhances cognitive functions and improves mood.

The higher the cacao, the greater the payoff

Dr. Karan Rajan mentions in his video that the higher the concentration of cacao, the greater the benefits - the concentrate percentage is directly proportional to the fiber and flavonoid content which are beneficial for gut microbes, brain blood flow, and overall health. Here’s a break down of the nutritional ratio of dark chocolate as mentioned by the surgeon starting from 70% dark chocolate all the way up to 100%, per 50g (approximately 4 squares) servings:

70% dark chocolate: About 6g of fiber.

80% dark chocolate: Around 7g of fiber plus up to 1,000mg of flavonoids that feed gut microbes and improve blood flow to the brain.

85% dark chocolate: Roughly 8g of fiber and 1,200mg of flavonoids, giving your microbiome an even bigger boost.

90% dark chocolate: Nearly 10g of fiber and over 1,500mg of flavonoids, a powerhouse for brain and gut health - but beware, it is very bitter.

100% dark chocolate: Pure cacao with minimal sugar, packed with fiber and flavonoids - “And at this point, it's basically a health supplement rather than a dessert,” said the surgeon.

So, great news for dark chocolate lovers - your comfort food is so nutritious, it can pass off as a health supplement! The darker the chocolate, the more your brain and gut will thank you. Just be prepared, the flavour intensity rises along with the health benefits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.