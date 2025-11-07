Maharani Season 4, Maxton Hall Season 2 and more: What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 and more

With the weekend just around the corner, new content is rolling out across various digital platforms. From Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps to Maxton Hall Season 2 and Maharani Season 4, these series and films perfectly cater to the weekend binge-watch mood. Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti in Maharani Season 4.(X/@SonyLIV)

The streaming platforms are out with a power-packed lineup of latest releases across different genres. Here is taking a look at top releases of the week on Netflix, JioHotstar and other OTT streaming services.

Bad Girl (JioHotstar)

Directed by Varsha Bharath, Bad Girl revolves around a woman who faces challenges from society, parental restrictions, and problematic relationships. While the film is divided into three segments, it features Anjali Sivaraman, Hridhu Haroon, and Sashank Bommireddipalli in key roles. It was released on JioHotstar on November 4.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (JioHotstar)

Following a successful run at the box office, Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps is out on digital platforms. Starring Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby, the film revolves around four heroes who fight the evil Galactus to save the world. It also paves the way for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. The movie came out on November 5.

Frankenstein (Netflix)

Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac-starrer Frankenstein is being counted among the critically acclaimed films of the year. It tells the tale of a brilliant yet egoistic scientist, who through his experiments brings an evil creature to life. Things turn worse when the creature causes problems for the scientists as well as the citizens of the town. The movie will be released on Netflix on November 7.

Mirai (JioHotstar)

When a carefree scrap collector, Ved, learns that he is a descendant of a sacred scripture hidden by King Ashoka, he goes to great lengths to save the precious materials from Mahabir Lamba, a dangerous sorcerer. The cast of Mirai includes Manoj Kumar Manchu, Teja Sajja, and Ritika Nayak. It will premiere on JioHotstar on November 7.

Maharani Season 4 (Sony LIV)

Huma Qureshi is returning with her iconic role of Rani Bharti in Maharani Season 4. The upcoming episodes will be based on the events of the 1990s, where the lead actress will challenge the prime minister, showcasing her power and securing the state of Bihar. The new season will premiere on the digital platform on November 7.

Maxton Hall Season 2 (Prime Video)

James and Ruby’s chemistry was loved by the fans in the first season. To continue the story of love and betrayal, the makers have returned with Season 2 of Maxton Hall. While James will face the pressure of his family, he will have to win Ruby back and ensure her peace at all times. Maxton Hall Season 2 comes out on Prime Video this Friday (November 7).

Thode Door Thode Paas (Zee 5)

The family drama, starring Pankaj Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Kunaal Roy Kapoor, will express the importance of conversations among the family members. As the patriarch orders the younger ones to go without phones for six months, it unravels emotions, chaos, and laughter. The show premieres on OTT on November 7.

