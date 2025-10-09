Maharani Season 4 release date: When and where to watch Huma Qureshi's political drama series

Actor Huma Qureshi is back as Rani Bharti! The much-awaited season 4 of her political drama series Maharani will be out soon. The makers dropped the trailer of the show on Thursday and revealed that the show will drop on SonyLiv on November 7. Interestingly, the Bihar Assembly Election will take place from 6 – 11 November this year. Huma Qureshi in a still from Maharani Season 4.

Maharani S4 trailer

The trailer begins with Rani meeting the Prime Minister at his residence. When the PM says he is the loneliest person in the country, Rani says how can he be lonely when so many agencies come his way, as well as the commissions arrive with them? The PM says that together they can change the outlook of Bihar. At this, Rani sets the record straight and says that she is very happy with Patna, but if he tries to make a match with her enemies and plot against her, then she can pull his seat as well.

The trailer ends with Rani Bharti announcing that she will be in Delhi, so it is better that the PM fastens his seatbelts. Season 4 is directed by Puneet Prakash and created by Subhash Kapoor. “The lioness returns to defend her home! Rani gears up for her biggest battle yet,” read the caption of the official post shared by SonyLiv on their Instagram account.

More details

The series sees Huma play Rani Bharati, and is set in Bihar and explores the state's politics with real-life inspiration. The first season premiered on SonyLIV in 2021, with the second season released in 2022. The third season was released on SonyLIV on March 7, 2024. It also stars Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Sohum Shah.

Huma had talked about doing the show in an interview with HT and said, "Maharani is going to have a season 4. More than me, my OTT success has given the creators more confidence in me. As artistes, you can have all the confidence in yourself, but you can’t do anything until you get an opportunity to show your potential. Actors ultimately are dependent on other people to hire them.”